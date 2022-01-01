Go
Toast

Lavery Brewing Company

Malt, Hops and Rock and Roll

128 W 12th St,Ste 101

No reviews yet

Popular Items

roulette pizza$10.00
Roll the dice and let the Chef choose for you. Different every time!
10 in. pizza feeds 1-2 people.
pub pizza$9.00
Pepperoni, mozzarella, red sauce on fresh dough. 10 in. pizza feeds 1-2 people.
wabi sabi tofu taco$11.00
napa cabbage, smokey tofu crumbles, orange-soy "panda-e sauce", wasabi cashew, cilantro
VEGAN
contains soy (tofu, panda-e sauce), tree nuts (wasabi cashews)
impossible burger$13.00
Vegan Impossible Burger patty, greens, tomato, 1000 Island dressing (vegetarian), and choice of beer cheese, swiss, cheddar, or vegan cashew cheez, on a soft kaiser roll. Served with kettle chips and a pickle spear.
solar power wrap$12.00
spinach-pepita pesto, cashew cheez, shredded beets, carrot, cucumber, pico de gallo salsa, lettuce, banana peppers, spinach wrap
VEGAN
optional add tofu/pork +3
bavarian pretzels$9.00
3 soft bavarian pretzel sticks, hop salt, with choice of beer cheese or beer mustard
lavery burger$13.00
Sirloin chuck blend burger, greens, tomato, 1000 Island dressing, soft kaiser roll, with choice of beer cheese, swiss, white cheddar, or cashew cheez (v+). Served with kettle chips and a pickle spear.
la cochinita taco$9.00
Pulled pork, salsa verde, pickled red onion, cilantro on soft flour tortilla. *3 tacos per order.
el cubanito$13.00
yucatán smoked pulled pork, ham especial de casa, swiss cheese, chopped pickle, beer mustard, miso mayo, ciabatta roll
See full menu

Location

128 W 12th St,Ste 101

Erie PA

Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Calamaris Downtown

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Brewerie at Union Station - Do Not Use

No reviews yet

Real Food. Real Beer. Real Historic Atmosphere. Come on in and enjoy Erie's original brew pub & restaurant.

The Brewerie at Union Station

No reviews yet

The Brewerie is dedicated to providing the finest handcrafted ales & lagers, a unique menu of exceptional quality, and unparalleled service & atmosphere.

Main Street Cakery - Innovation Center

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston