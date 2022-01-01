Go
Toast

Law Bird

Come in and enjoy!

740 S High St

Avg 4.8 (75 reviews)

Popular Items

Date Night Done Right$55.00
Perfect for any night of the week!
Contains:
1 Bottle of wine (your choice of white, rose, or red)
2 Cocktails
1 Bottle Mini Martini
1 bag Calbee Chips (random selection)
1 Yan Yan (random selection)
1 Hi-Chew (random selection)
GD VAJRA LANGHE ROSSO (RTL)$19.00
2018 G.D. Vajra Langhe Rosso
Piedmont, Italy Blend of primarily Nebbiolo, Dolcetto, Barbera with small amounts of Albarossa, Freisa, Pinot Noir
All vinified separately primarily in stainless some neutral/used oak
Sustainably farmed
TAILGATE FOR 2 (w)$50.00
Tailgate from your couch, for two!
Includes:
2 "Thunderbirds" (amaro + thunderkiss cold brew)
4 Cocktails
1 High Life Pony six pack
2 Bags of chips
SINGLE COCKTAIL (w)$12.50
One Single Cocktail, ready to drink.
FOUR SINGLES (w)$42.00
Choose Four Single Cocktails. Ready to drink when you are!
*Requires "meal" choice for $.50
Mini Martini Pocket T-Shirt$25.00
A grey bella canvas shirt (90% cotton, 10% poly) with a blue pocket, printed with our Law Bird Mini Martini logo in either Teal or Pink!
LARGE MINI MARTINI$35.00
About 8 portions of our house mini martini (16oz). Add on some glasses for the authentic Law Bird experience.
Roku gin, vermouth blend, bitters
TRICK-OR-TREAT YOURSELF (w)$30.00
Three cocktails off our Trick-orTreat yourself menu! Plus a handful of candy, a bag of chips, and a THUNDERBIRD for good measure!
EIGHT SINGLES (w)$68.00
Choose 8 single serving cocktails. Ready to drink!
*Requires "Meal" choice for $1
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Gift Cards
Online Ordering

Location

740 S High St

Columbus OH

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
