Lawrence restaurants you'll love
Lawrence's top cuisines
Must-try Lawrence restaurants
SJ Smokehouse
1500 E 23rd St, Lawrence
|Popular items
|The Big Daddy Burger
|$8.99
Cheeseburger with brisket, burnt ends, onion rings, and our signature burger sauce
|Big James (Burnt-Ends)
|$9.49
Slow Smoked Burnt Ends
|Grandma's Biscuit & Gravy Full Order
|$5.50
Lawrence Beer Company
826 Pennsylvania St, Lawrence
|Popular items
|Brussels Sprouts
|$11.00
Honey Mustard. Sour Cherries. Toasted Almond. V GF
|Thunderbird
|$13.00
House-made ground chicken blend patty with egg and bread crumbs to hold it all together. Served on brioche with a Memphis style mustard slaw, swiss cheese, and a spicy cherry pepper mayo.
|BIG Peach Saison Crowler
|$10.00
Higher alcohol content promotes the complexity of the French Saison yeast. The usual saison suspects of black pepper, clove, banana, and fruity esters come through and shine brighter with the thicker backbone an 8.5% abv beer provides. The addition of peaches during fermentation adds an additional layer to the flavor profile. Big is sneaky as it tastes neither boozy, hot, or harsh. Accessible to all drinkers big and small.
Fat Shack
1008 Massachusetts St, Lawrence
|Popular items
|The Classic
Double Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
|Mozzarella Sticks (8)
Served with Marinara
|The Single
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
RPG (Restaurant, Pub & Games)
724 Massachusetts St., Lawrence
|Popular items
|Mac & Cheese
|$5.00
bechamel of white cheddar, mozzarella, cream cheese and parmesan, rigatoni noodles, garlic bread crumbs
|1/6 - D&D Seat Reservation (One-Shots)
|$5.00
Every Thursday, 7PM-11PM. Beginners overview at 6:30PM. Come early. Proof of Vaccine required for this event. Game selection does not guarantee that you will be able to play that style game. Find more info at rpglawrence.com/dnd
|Vegan General Tso's
|$8.00
One of our signature dishes. If you haven't had our Vegan General Tso's ask anyone who has and they will tell you to order immediately.
tempura cauliflower, house Tso sauce, furikake, scallions (Gluten Free, Vegan)
McLain's Market
1420 Crescent Rd, Lawrence
|Popular items
|Waldo Cobb
|$11.50
A McLain’s Classic! Mixed greens, chicken, avocado, bacon, tomato, egg, cheese, and croutons. Served with creamy Italian dressing on the side.
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.50
A McLain’s Classic! Chicken salad (chicken, celery, cranberries, almonds, cream cheese, monterey jack), spring mix, tomatoes, and carrots, on multigrain bread. Served with a side of chips.
|Sliders
|$8.50
Two sliders with beef, cheddar, bacon, pickle, and coffee BBQ sauce, on brioche slider buns. Served with a side of fries.
Dempsey's Burger Pub
623 Vermont Street, Lawrence
|Popular items
|House Burger
|$11.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Patty
|Kids Chicken Strips
|$6.00
|Side Truffle Fries
|$3.00
McLain's Market
2412 Iowa Street, Lawrence
|Popular items
|The Farm
|$9.50
A McLain’s Classic! Eggs, sausage, potatoes, veggies, cheddar, poblano spread, and avocado, on a croissant.
|Waldo Cobb
|$11.50
A McLain’s Classic! Mixed greens, chicken, avocado, bacon, tomato, egg, cheese, and croutons. Served with creamy Italian dressing on the side.
|Plain & Simple
|$7.50
A McLain’s Classic! Eggs, bacon, and cheddar, on english muffin toast.
Thai Diner
2223 Louisiana Street - Suite E, Lawrence
|Popular items
|Phad Thai Noodle
Bean sprout, cabbage, egg, fish sauce, scallion, sugar, vinegar, sweet tamarind sauce and rice noodles
|Tom Kha Soup
Coconut milk, galanga root, kaffir lime, lemongrass, mushroom, green cabbage, and cilantro
|Spring Rolls (3)
|$8.50
Carrots, lettuce, bean sprout, mint, cilantro, salt, & pepper
Fields & Ivy Brewery
706 East 23rd Street, Lawrence
|Popular items
|LFK Hot Chicken Sammie
|$13.00
cayenne pepper fried chicken / mozzarella / chipotle mayo / coleslaw / pickles
|Beer Pretzels
|$13.00
Farm-to-Market pretzel twists / beer mustard / gouda fondue
|Fields & Ivy Wings
|$16.00
Your choice of: campfire espresso dry rub / spicy siriracha honey glaze / jerk BBQ / house chili garlic / served with cooling cucumbers / gorgonzola dressing or green goddess
McLain's Market
2412 Iowa St, Lawrence
|Popular items
|Number Sprinkle Cake
|$27.00
Celebrate a birthday with our number sprinkle cake! We use multi-colored sprinkles and you can choose the number!
|McLain's Classic
|$26.00
Our classic buttercream frosted cake perfect for any occasion! Add a message and sprinkles to the border to customize your cake! *Messages that fit on 4" cakes are starred*
|Celebration Cake
|$40.00
The perfect cake to celebrate an anniversary... or anything really! Customize this cake with selecting an alternate color and adding a message.
Ta Co.
801 Massachusetts St, Lawrence
|Popular items
|Double Decker Taco
|$5.00
Hard shell wrapped in a queso-filled flour tortilla with ground beef topped with blended cheeses, lettuce, tomato, and aguacate
|Mahi Mahi Taco
|$5.50
Fried and topped with mango salsa, arugula and fresh avocado
|Chicken Fajita Taco
|$4.00
Shredded chicken topped with sauteed peppers and onions with chipotle lime dressing
Rudy’s Pizzeria
704 Massachusetts St, Lawrence
|Popular items
|16" Large Pizza with 3 Toppings
|$13.99
Latchkey Deli
1035 Massachusetts Street, Lawrence
|Popular items
|Hot Damnwich
|$13.00
Cajun chicken, chili spiked pimento cheese, pepperjack, red onions, bacon, and house hot sauce on toasted sourdough!
|The Veggie
|$10.00
Beet Pastrami, Spinach, Avocado, Onions, Pesto on a toasted Hoagie.
|Mac & Cheese
|$3.50
Three Cheese Blend. crunch on top. Please allow extra time for Gluten Free
El Potro Lawrence
3333 Iowa street, Lawrence
|Popular items
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|(ALA) Cheese & Onion Enchi
|$3.99
|Side Rice
|$2.49
Wingstand by Jefferson's
1405 wakarusa dr suite b, Lawrence
|Popular items
|12 traditional - large
|$15.99
12 traditional wings served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & house made ranch or blue cheese dressing. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.99.
|6 boneless - small
|$9.79
6 boneless wings served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & house made ranch or blue cheese dressing. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.99.
|9 boneless - regular
|$11.99
9 boneless wings served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & house made ranch or blue cheese dressing. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.99.
Archibowl
125 E 10th St, Lawrence
India Palace
129 E 10th Street, Lawrence