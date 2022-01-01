Lawrence restaurants you'll love

Lawrence restaurants
Toast
  • Lawrence

Must-try Lawrence restaurants

SJ Smokehouse image

 

SJ Smokehouse

1500 E 23rd St, Lawrence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Big Daddy Burger$8.99
Cheeseburger with brisket, burnt ends, onion rings, and our signature burger sauce
Big James (Burnt-Ends)$9.49
Slow Smoked Burnt Ends
Grandma's Biscuit & Gravy Full Order$5.50
More about SJ Smokehouse
Lawrence Beer Company image

 

Lawrence Beer Company

826 Pennsylvania St, Lawrence

Avg 3.5 (111 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Brussels Sprouts$11.00
Honey Mustard. Sour Cherries. Toasted Almond. V GF
Thunderbird$13.00
House-made ground chicken blend patty with egg and bread crumbs to hold it all together. Served on brioche with a Memphis style mustard slaw, swiss cheese, and a spicy cherry pepper mayo.
BIG Peach Saison Crowler$10.00
Higher alcohol content promotes the complexity of the French Saison yeast. The usual saison suspects of black pepper, clove, banana, and fruity esters come through and shine brighter with the thicker backbone an 8.5% abv beer provides. The addition of peaches during fermentation adds an additional layer to the flavor profile. Big is sneaky as it tastes neither boozy, hot, or harsh. Accessible to all drinkers big and small.
More about Lawrence Beer Company
Fat Shack image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack

1008 Massachusetts St, Lawrence

Avg 3.9 (257 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Classic
Double Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
Mozzarella Sticks (8)
Served with Marinara
The Single
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
More about Fat Shack
RPG (Restaurant, Pub & Games) image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

RPG (Restaurant, Pub & Games)

724 Massachusetts St., Lawrence

Avg 4.6 (238 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mac & Cheese$5.00
bechamel of white cheddar, mozzarella, cream cheese and parmesan, rigatoni noodles, garlic bread crumbs
1/6 - D&D Seat Reservation (One-Shots)$5.00
Every Thursday, 7PM-11PM. Beginners overview at 6:30PM. Come early. Proof of Vaccine required for this event. Game selection does not guarantee that you will be able to play that style game. Find more info at rpglawrence.com/dnd
Vegan General Tso's$8.00
One of our signature dishes. If you haven't had our Vegan General Tso's ask anyone who has and they will tell you to order immediately.
tempura cauliflower, house Tso sauce, furikake, scallions (Gluten Free, Vegan)
More about RPG (Restaurant, Pub & Games)
McLain's Market image

CAKES

McLain's Market

1420 Crescent Rd, Lawrence

Avg 4.3 (210 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Waldo Cobb$11.50
A McLain’s Classic! Mixed greens, chicken, avocado, bacon, tomato, egg, cheese, and croutons. Served with creamy Italian dressing on the side.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.50
A McLain’s Classic! Chicken salad (chicken, celery, cranberries, almonds, cream cheese, monterey jack), spring mix, tomatoes, and carrots, on multigrain bread. Served with a side of chips.
Sliders$8.50
Two sliders with beef, cheddar, bacon, pickle, and coffee BBQ sauce, on brioche slider buns. Served with a side of fries.
More about McLain's Market
Dempsey's Burger Pub image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dempsey's Burger Pub

623 Vermont Street, Lawrence

Avg 4.2 (1389 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
House Burger$11.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Patty
Kids Chicken Strips$6.00
Side Truffle Fries$3.00
More about Dempsey's Burger Pub
Lawrence Beer Company image

 

Lawrence Beer Company

4811 Bob Billings Pkwy Ste C, Lawrence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
'Lectric IPA Crowler$10.00
Hops are focused on flavor and aroma first; bitterness is present but restrained to let the intense tropical fruit flavor shine. Expect pineapple, papaya, and mango upfront with just enough bitterness to urge another drink.
LBC Burger$8.00
Our best seller. One or two 1⁄4 pound smashed brisket patties with white American cheese, applewood smoked bacon, and house half – sweet pickles based on Josh’s moms recipe. Topped with lettuce, and tomatoes, and “Larry sauce”. Larry sauce is a creamy spicy mayo based sauce that rounds out the burger. Served on brioche. Burger is made well done, diner style, no substitutions.
BLT$12.00
applewood bacon, leaf lettuce, tomato, aioli, on toasted sourdough.
More about Lawrence Beer Company
McLain's Market image

 

McLain's Market

2412 Iowa Street, Lawrence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Farm$9.50
A McLain’s Classic! Eggs, sausage, potatoes, veggies, cheddar, poblano spread, and avocado, on a croissant.
Waldo Cobb$11.50
A McLain’s Classic! Mixed greens, chicken, avocado, bacon, tomato, egg, cheese, and croutons. Served with creamy Italian dressing on the side.
Plain & Simple$7.50
A McLain’s Classic! Eggs, bacon, and cheddar, on english muffin toast.
More about McLain's Market
Thai Diner image

NOODLES

Thai Diner

2223 Louisiana Street - Suite E, Lawrence

Avg 4.5 (128 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Phad Thai Noodle
Bean sprout, cabbage, egg, fish sauce, scallion, sugar, vinegar, sweet tamarind sauce and rice noodles
Tom Kha Soup
Coconut milk, galanga root, kaffir lime, lemongrass, mushroom, green cabbage, and cilantro
Spring Rolls (3)$8.50
Carrots, lettuce, bean sprout, mint, cilantro, salt, & pepper
More about Thai Diner
Fields & Ivy Brewery image

PIZZA

Fields & Ivy Brewery

706 East 23rd Street, Lawrence

Avg 4.1 (86 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
LFK Hot Chicken Sammie$13.00
cayenne pepper fried chicken / mozzarella / chipotle mayo / coleslaw / pickles
Beer Pretzels$13.00
Farm-to-Market pretzel twists / beer mustard / gouda fondue
Fields & Ivy Wings$16.00
Your choice of: campfire espresso dry rub / spicy siriracha honey glaze / jerk BBQ / house chili garlic / served with cooling cucumbers / gorgonzola dressing or green goddess
More about Fields & Ivy Brewery
McLain's Market image

PASTRY • CAKES

McLain's Market

2412 Iowa St, Lawrence

Avg 4.5 (28 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Number Sprinkle Cake$27.00
Celebrate a birthday with our number sprinkle cake! We use multi-colored sprinkles and you can choose the number!
McLain's Classic$26.00
Our classic buttercream frosted cake perfect for any occasion! Add a message and sprinkles to the border to customize your cake! *Messages that fit on 4" cakes are starred*
Celebration Cake$40.00
The perfect cake to celebrate an anniversary... or anything really! Customize this cake with selecting an alternate color and adding a message.
More about McLain's Market
Ta Co. image

 

Ta Co.

801 Massachusetts St, Lawrence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Double Decker Taco$5.00
Hard shell wrapped in a queso-filled flour tortilla with ground beef topped with blended cheeses, lettuce, tomato, and aguacate
Mahi Mahi Taco$5.50
Fried and topped with mango salsa, arugula and fresh avocado
Chicken Fajita Taco$4.00
Shredded chicken topped with sauteed peppers and onions with chipotle lime dressing
More about Ta Co.
Rudy’s Pizzeria image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Rudy’s Pizzeria

704 Massachusetts St, Lawrence

Avg 4.6 (328 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
16" Large Pizza with 3 Toppings$13.99
More about Rudy’s Pizzeria
Uplift Coffee Truck image

 

Uplift Coffee Truck

624 N. 2nd Street, Lawrence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Uplift Coffee Truck
Hawaiian Bros image

 

Hawaiian Bros

1501 W 23rd St., Lawrence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about Hawaiian Bros
Restaurant banner

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Latchkey Deli

1035 Massachusetts Street, Lawrence

Avg 4.6 (130 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hot Damnwich$13.00
Cajun chicken, chili spiked pimento cheese, pepperjack, red onions, bacon, and house hot sauce on toasted sourdough!
The Veggie$10.00
Beet Pastrami, Spinach, Avocado, Onions, Pesto on a toasted Hoagie.
Mac & Cheese$3.50
Three Cheese Blend. crunch on top. Please allow extra time for Gluten Free
More about Latchkey Deli
Restaurant banner

 

El Potro Lawrence

3333 Iowa street, Lawrence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
(ALA) Cheese & Onion Enchi$3.99
Side Rice$2.49
More about El Potro Lawrence
Restaurant banner

 

Wingstand by Jefferson's

1405 wakarusa dr suite b, Lawrence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
12 traditional - large$15.99
12 traditional wings served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & house made ranch or blue cheese dressing. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.99.
6 boneless - small$9.79
6 boneless wings served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & house made ranch or blue cheese dressing. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.99.
9 boneless - regular$11.99
9 boneless wings served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & house made ranch or blue cheese dressing. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.99.
More about Wingstand by Jefferson's
Restaurant banner

 

Wingstand by Jefferson's

1405 wakarusa dr suite b, Lawrence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
6 boneless - small$9.79
6 boneless wings served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & house made ranch or blue cheese dressing. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.99.
12 traditional - large$15.99
12 traditional wings served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & house made ranch or blue cheese dressing. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.99.
double dipped sandwich$10.29
Our hand-breaded chicken breast, lightly fried, then tossed in Jefferson's turbo sauce & refried for a crispy sandwich with low heat & BIG flavor. Topped with our house-made ranch, mild sauce & pickles. Served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, & a 20 oz. drink. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.99.
More about Wingstand by Jefferson's
Restaurant banner

 

Wingstand by Jefferson's

1405 wakarusa dr, Lawrence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
12 traditional - large$12.79
6 traditional wings tossed in up to 3 signature sauces of your choice.
6 boneless - small$9.79
6 boneless wings served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & house made ranch or blue cheese dressing. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.99.
12 traditional - large$15.99
12 traditional wings served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & house made ranch or blue cheese dressing. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.99.
More about Wingstand by Jefferson's
Restaurant banner

 

Archibowl

125 E 10th St, Lawrence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Archibowl
Restaurant banner

 

India Palace

129 E 10th Street, Lawrence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about India Palace

