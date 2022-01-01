Lawrence bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Lawrence restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Lawrence

RPG (Restaurant, Pub & Games) image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

RPG (Restaurant, Pub & Games)

724 Massachusetts St., Lawrence

Avg 4.6 (238 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mac & Cheese$5.00
bechamel of white cheddar, mozzarella, cream cheese and parmesan, rigatoni noodles, garlic bread crumbs
1/6 - D&D Seat Reservation (One-Shots)$5.00
Every Thursday, 7PM-11PM. Beginners overview at 6:30PM. Come early. Proof of Vaccine required for this event. Game selection does not guarantee that you will be able to play that style game. Find more info at rpglawrence.com/dnd
Vegan General Tso's$8.00
One of our signature dishes. If you haven't had our Vegan General Tso's ask anyone who has and they will tell you to order immediately.
tempura cauliflower, house Tso sauce, furikake, scallions (Gluten Free, Vegan)
More about RPG (Restaurant, Pub & Games)
Dempsey's Burger Pub image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dempsey's Burger Pub

623 Vermont Street, Lawrence

Avg 4.2 (1389 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
House Burger$11.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Patty
Kids Chicken Strips$6.00
Side Truffle Fries$3.00
More about Dempsey's Burger Pub
Lawrence Beer Company image

 

Lawrence Beer Company

4811 Bob Billings Pkwy Ste C, Lawrence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pretzel Bites$10.00
bite sized pretzel balls are fried until crisp and tossed with butter and seat salt, and served with pimento beer cheese and grainy honey mustard. | V
LBC Burger$8.00
Our best seller. One or two 1⁄4 pound smashed brisket patties with white American cheese, applewood smoked bacon, and house half – sweet pickles based on Josh’s moms recipe. Topped with lettuce, and tomatoes, and “Larry sauce”. Larry sauce is a creamy spicy mayo based sauce that rounds out the burger. Served on brioche. Burger is made well done, diner style, no substitutions.
Thunderbird$12.00
a house made ground chicken blend patty with egg and bread crumbs to hold it all together. Served on brioche with a Memphis style mustard slaw, swiss cheese, and a spicy cherry pepper mayo.
More about Lawrence Beer Company
Restaurant banner

 

El Potro Lawrence

3333 Iowa street, Lawrence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
(ALA) Cheese & Onion Enchi$3.99
Side Rice$2.49
More about El Potro Lawrence

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lawrence

Mac And Cheese

French Fries

Chicken Sandwiches

Burritos

Chicken Tenders

Cake

Fried Pickles

Pretzels

Map

More near Lawrence to explore

Overland Park

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Olathe

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Baldwin City

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lawrence

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston