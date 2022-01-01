Lawrence bars & lounges you'll love
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
RPG (Restaurant, Pub & Games)
724 Massachusetts St., Lawrence
|Popular items
|Mac & Cheese
|$5.00
bechamel of white cheddar, mozzarella, cream cheese and parmesan, rigatoni noodles, garlic bread crumbs
|1/6 - D&D Seat Reservation (One-Shots)
|$5.00
Every Thursday, 7PM-11PM. Beginners overview at 6:30PM. Come early. Proof of Vaccine required for this event. Game selection does not guarantee that you will be able to play that style game. Find more info at rpglawrence.com/dnd
|Vegan General Tso's
|$8.00
One of our signature dishes. If you haven't had our Vegan General Tso's ask anyone who has and they will tell you to order immediately.
tempura cauliflower, house Tso sauce, furikake, scallions (Gluten Free, Vegan)
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dempsey's Burger Pub
623 Vermont Street, Lawrence
|Popular items
|House Burger
|$11.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Patty
|Kids Chicken Strips
|$6.00
|Side Truffle Fries
|$3.00
Lawrence Beer Company
4811 Bob Billings Pkwy Ste C, Lawrence
|Popular items
|Pretzel Bites
|$10.00
bite sized pretzel balls are fried until crisp and tossed with butter and seat salt, and served with pimento beer cheese and grainy honey mustard. | V
|LBC Burger
|$8.00
Our best seller. One or two 1⁄4 pound smashed brisket patties with white American cheese, applewood smoked bacon, and house half – sweet pickles based on Josh’s moms recipe. Topped with lettuce, and tomatoes, and “Larry sauce”. Larry sauce is a creamy spicy mayo based sauce that rounds out the burger. Served on brioche. Burger is made well done, diner style, no substitutions.
|Thunderbird
|$12.00
a house made ground chicken blend patty with egg and bread crumbs to hold it all together. Served on brioche with a Memphis style mustard slaw, swiss cheese, and a spicy cherry pepper mayo.