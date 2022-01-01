Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Al pastor tacos in
Lawrence
/
Lawrence
/
Al Pastor Tacos
Lawrence restaurants that serve al pastor tacos
Ta Co.
801 Massachusetts St, Lawrence
No reviews yet
Al Pastor Taco
$4.50
Pork topped with pineapple salsa and queso fresco
More about Ta Co.
El Potro Lawrence
3333 Iowa street, Lawrence
No reviews yet
(ALA) Al Pastor Taco
$3.99
Tacos al Pastor
$12.99
More about El Potro Lawrence
Browse other tasty dishes in Lawrence
Cheese Fries
Chicken Salad
Sliders
Cupcakes
Mac And Cheese
Pretzels
Fajitas
Quesadillas
More near Lawrence to explore
Overland Park
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
Topeka
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Shawnee
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Lenexa
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Mission
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Olathe
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Leawood
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Prairie Village
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Baldwin City
Avg 4.7
(1 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Lawrence
Avg 4.4
(30 restaurants)
Topeka
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(180 restaurants)
Atchison
Avg 3
(3 restaurants)
Manhattan
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Sedalia
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(154 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(97 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(672 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(325 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(261 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(281 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston