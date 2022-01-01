Cake in Lawrence

Lawrence restaurants that serve cake

Fat Shack image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack

1008 Massachusetts St, Lawrence

Avg 3.9 (257 reviews)
Takeout
Funnel Cake Bites (6)
More about Fat Shack
McLain's Market image

 

McLain's Market

2412 Iowa Street, Lawrence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pepperjack Burrito$8.50
A McLain’s Classic! Serrano sauce, sausage, eggs, pepperjack, and potatoes, wrapped in a tortilla.
Coffee Cakes + Cinnamon Pans$11.99
Our classic McLain’s coffee cakes are the perfect addition to a good cup of coffee or brunch! *Cinnamon Pans are 6 to a pan.
Mini Cookie Box$12.00
This cookie box has 9 cookies total and has all of your favorite holiday cookies. It includes the following cookies: 1 round gingerbread cookie, 1 sugar sprinkle cookie, 2 chocolate chip cookies, 1 chocolate dipped macaroon, 3 butter cookies, and 1 cupcookie.
More about McLain's Market
McLain's Market image

PASTRY • CAKES

McLain's Market

2412 Iowa St, Lawrence

Avg 4.5 (28 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Number Sprinkle Cake$27.00
Celebrate a birthday with our number sprinkle cake! We use multi-colored sprinkles and you can choose the number!
McLain's Classic$26.00
Our classic buttercream frosted cake perfect for any occasion! Add a message and sprinkles to the border to customize your cake! *Messages that fit on 4" cakes are starred*
Celebration Cake$40.00
The perfect cake to celebrate an anniversary... or anything really! Customize this cake with selecting an alternate color and adding a message.
More about McLain's Market

