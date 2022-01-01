Cake in Lawrence
Lawrence restaurants that serve cake
More about Fat Shack
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Shack
1008 Massachusetts St, Lawrence
|Funnel Cake Bites (6)
More about McLain's Market
McLain's Market
2412 Iowa Street, Lawrence
|Pepperjack Burrito
|$8.50
A McLain’s Classic! Serrano sauce, sausage, eggs, pepperjack, and potatoes, wrapped in a tortilla.
|Coffee Cakes + Cinnamon Pans
|$11.99
Our classic McLain’s coffee cakes are the perfect addition to a good cup of coffee or brunch! *Cinnamon Pans are 6 to a pan.
|Mini Cookie Box
|$12.00
This cookie box has 9 cookies total and has all of your favorite holiday cookies. It includes the following cookies: 1 round gingerbread cookie, 1 sugar sprinkle cookie, 2 chocolate chip cookies, 1 chocolate dipped macaroon, 3 butter cookies, and 1 cupcookie.
More about McLain's Market
PASTRY • CAKES
McLain's Market
2412 Iowa St, Lawrence
|Number Sprinkle Cake
|$27.00
Celebrate a birthday with our number sprinkle cake! We use multi-colored sprinkles and you can choose the number!
|McLain's Classic
|$26.00
Our classic buttercream frosted cake perfect for any occasion! Add a message and sprinkles to the border to customize your cake! *Messages that fit on 4" cakes are starred*
|Celebration Cake
|$40.00
The perfect cake to celebrate an anniversary... or anything really! Customize this cake with selecting an alternate color and adding a message.