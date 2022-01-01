Cappuccino in Lawrence

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Lawrence restaurants that serve cappuccino
CAKES
McLain's Market
1420 Crescent Rd, Lawrence
Avg 4.3
(210 reviews)
Cappuccino
Frothy steamed milk poured over a double shot of espresso.
More about McLain's Market
McLain's Market
2412 Iowa Street, Lawrence
No reviews yet
Cappuccino
Frothy steamed milk poured over a double shot of espresso.
More about McLain's Market
