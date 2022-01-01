Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lawrence restaurants you'll love

Lawrence restaurants
Must-try Lawrence restaurants

SJ Smokehouse image

 

SJ Smokehouse

1500 E 23rd St, Lawrence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Regular$6.49
Regular size sandwich with your choice of a Slow Smoked Meat.
Family Pack$65.00
Serves 4-6
3 Pounds of your choice of meat
4 pints of our homemade sides
6 rolls
Full Slab$23.49
More about SJ Smokehouse
Lawrence Beer Company image

 

Lawrence Beer Company - Lawrence, KS

826 Pennsylvania St, Lawrence

Avg 3.5 (111 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pretzel Bites$10.00
Bite-sized pretzel balls are fried until crisp and tossed with butter and seat salt, and served with grainy honey mustard and pimento beer cheese. | V
BIG Peach Saison Crowler$10.00
Higher alcohol content promotes the complexity of the French Saison yeast. The usual saison suspects of black pepper, clove, banana, and fruity esters come through and shine brighter with the thicker backbone an 8.5% abv beer provides. The addition of peaches during fermentation adds an additional layer to the flavor profile. Big is sneaky as it tastes neither boozy, hot, or harsh. Accessible to all drinkers big and small.
East Side Burger$15.00
1⁄2 pound grilled brisket patty cooked medium served with a spicy horseradish cream sauce, white cheddar cheese, and marinated slow roasted tomatoes. Topped with butter lettuce and garlic mayo. This is the kind of burger you’ll find at a new England English style pub. Served on a brioche bun.
More about Lawrence Beer Company - Lawrence, KS
Fat Shack image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack - Lawrence

1008 Massachusetts St, Lawrence

Avg 3.9 (257 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Classic$0.00
Double Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
The Single$0.00
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
Mozzarella Sticks$0.00
Served with Marinara
More about Fat Shack - Lawrence
RPG (Restaurant, Pub & Games) image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

RPG (Restaurant, Pub & Games)

724 Massachusetts St., Lawrence

Avg 4.6 (238 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Vegan General Tso's$9.00
One of our signature dishes. If you haven't had our Vegan General Tso's ask anyone who has and they will tell you to order immediately.
tempura cauliflower, house Tso sauce, furikake, scallions (Gluten Free, Vegan)
D&D Reservations No Longer Pre-Ordered$0.00
D&D is now first-come, first-served. Contact your DM to secure your seat each week as they will communicate your name to our staff. New players come on by as we have limited seating just for you.
PURCHASING THIS FOR $0 DOES NOT RESERVE A SPOT. (This is a placeholder to inform people of the changes and will eventually be removed from our online ordering. Check out our FB group for more information.)
American Smashed Burger$13.00
two beef patties, cheddar cheese, grilled onions, butter lettuce, house pickle, damn sauce, bun (comes with waffle fries)
More about RPG (Restaurant, Pub & Games)
McLain's Market image

CAKES

McLain's Market - KU Location

1420 Crescent Rd, Lawrence

Avg 4.3 (210 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Latte$3.25
Proudly serving Sway Coffee Roasters. Sway was founded by the same family that owns McLain’s Bakery.
Cold Brew$3.25
Sway cold brew, steeped to perfection.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.50
A McLain’s Classic! Chicken salad (chicken, celery, cranberries, almonds, cream cheese, monterey jack), spring mix, tomatoes, and carrots, on multigrain bread.
More about McLain's Market - KU Location
Consumer pic

 

Lawrence KS Wing Co - 1016 Massachusetts Street

1016 Massachusetts Street, Lawrence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Bone-In$0.00
Order 6, 12, 18, or 24.
Crab Dip$9.99
All the things you love about a Crab Rangoon but served in a bowl with fresh baked wonton chips!
Classic Mac$8.99
Shell pasta in gooey, creamy, cheese sauce.
More about Lawrence KS Wing Co - 1016 Massachusetts Street
Dempsey's Burger Pub image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dempsey's Burger Pub

623 Vermont Street, Lawrence

Avg 4.2 (1389 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
House Burger$11.00
Sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, brioche bun.
Side House Fries$2.00
House cut potato fried, lightly salted.
Bacon Mushroom Swiss$12.00
Two slices of Swiss cheese, bacon, sauteed domestic mushrooms, garlic aioli, brioche bun.
More about Dempsey's Burger Pub
Lawrence Beer Company image

 

Lawrence Beer Company - West Lawrence

4811 Bob Billings Pkwy Ste C, Lawrence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cherry Lime Hard Seltzer Crowler$10.00
Our first foray into the hard seltzer game, this drink pays homage to one of America’s most famous drive-ins. Expect flavors of cherry, lime, and bright seltzer water boasting just enough alcohol to keep you on your toes. Imminently consumable. Just try it
'Lectric IPA Crowler$10.00
Hops are focused on flavor and aroma first; bitterness is present but restrained to let the intense tropical fruit flavor shine. Expect pineapple, papaya, and mango upfront with just enough bitterness to urge another drink.
Half Baby Arugula$9.00
shaved fennel, orange supremes, pecorino, toasted almonds, white balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Lawrence Beer Company - West Lawrence
McLain's Market image

 

McLain's Market - Iowa St

2412 Iowa Street, Lawrence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.50
A McLain’s Classic! Chicken salad (chicken, celery, cranberries, almonds, cream cheese, monterey jack), spring mix, tomatoes, and carrots, on nine grain bread. Served with a side of chips.
Latte$3.25
Proudly serving Sway Coffee Roasters. Sway was founded by the same family that owns McLain’s Bakery.
Chocolate Chip$2.10
More about McLain's Market - Iowa St
Consumer pic

PIZZA

Fields & Ivy Brewery

706 East 23rd Street, Lawrence

Avg 4.1 (86 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fields & Ivy Wings$16.00
Your choice of: campfire espresso dry rub / spicy siriracha honey glaze / jerk BBQ / house chili garlic / served with cooling cucumbers / gorgonzola dressing or green goddess
BLT Salad$16.00
romaine / applewood bacon / gorgonzola / tomato / egg / radish
BLT Sandwich$12.00
applewood smoked bacon / Bogler Farms heirloom tomatoes /
Two Sisters Farm butter head lettuce / basil mayo
More about Fields & Ivy Brewery
McLain's Market image

PASTRY • CAKES

McLain's Market - Lawrence, KS (Cakery)

2412 Iowa St, Lawrence

Avg 4.5 (28 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sprinkle Birthday Cake$15.00
Classic Birthday cake with smooth icing, multi-colored sprinkles and several icing color options! *Messages that fit on 4" cakes are starred*
Regular Cupcake Dozen$27.00
Our classic regular sized cupcake, topped with your choice of icing and sprinkles. Maximum of 2 cupcake flavors per order. *Customization Not Available*
McLain's Classic$26.00
Our classic buttercream frosted cake perfect for any occasion! Add a message and sprinkles to the border to customize your cake! *Messages that fit on 4" cakes are starred*
More about McLain's Market - Lawrence, KS (Cakery)
Hawaiian Bros image

 

Hawaiian Bros - Lawrence

1501 W 23rd St., Lawrence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Classic - Kilauea Chicken$8.95
Sweet & spicy grilled chicken with a lava hot kick.
More about Hawaiian Bros - Lawrence
Rudy’s Pizzeria image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Rudy’s Pizzeria

704 Massachusetts St, Lawrence

Avg 4.6 (328 reviews)
Takeout
More about Rudy’s Pizzeria
Uplift Coffee Truck image

 

Uplift Coffee Truck - 624 N. 2nd Street

624 N. 2nd Street, Lawrence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Uplift Coffee Truck - 624 N. 2nd Street
Banner pic

 

Lawrence Kansas wing Co at Granada - 1020 Massachusetts St.

1020 Massachusetts St., Lawrence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Lawrence Kansas wing Co at Granada - 1020 Massachusetts St.
Thai Diner image

NOODLES

Thai Diner

2223 Louisiana Street - Suite E, Lawrence

Avg 4.5 (128 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Thai Diner
Consumer pic

 

India Palace

129 E 10th Street, Lawrence

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about India Palace
Ta Co. image

 

Ta Co. Lawrence

801 Massachusetts St, Lawrence

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Ta Co. Lawrence
Restaurant banner

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Latchkey Deli - 1035 Massachusetts St

1035 Massachusetts Street, Lawrence

Avg 4.6 (130 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Smoked Trout Salad Sandwich$10.00
House Smoked Trout dressed lightly with Lemon-Tarragon Mayo, Chopped House Pickles, Lettuce, Red Onions and Celery on Toasted Sourdough
The Veggie$10.00
Beet Pastrami, Spinach, Avocado, Onions, Pesto on a toasted Hoagie.
The Classic$13.00
Roast Chicken and Turkey and Bacon, with Colby Jack, Duke's Mayo, Romaine, Tomato, Onion on Toasted Whole Grain
More about Latchkey Deli - 1035 Massachusetts St
Restaurant banner

 

El Potro Lawrence - 3333 Iowa street

3333 Iowa street, Lawrence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Queso Potro Especial 12 oz$6.49
(ALA) Cheese & Onion Enchi$3.99
Fajita Burrito$12.99
More about El Potro Lawrence - 3333 Iowa street
Restaurant banner

 

Uplift on 6th - 4000 West 6th Street

4000 West 6th Street, Lawrence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Uplift on 6th - 4000 West 6th Street
Restaurant banner

 

Johnny's Tavern - West NEW - WEST

721 Wakarusa Drive, Lawrence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Johnny's Tavern - West NEW - WEST
Black Stag Brewery image

 

Black Stag Brewery - Lawrence, KS

623 Massachusetts Avenue, Lawrence

No reviews yet
More about Black Stag Brewery - Lawrence, KS
Papa Kenos Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Papa Kenos Pizzeria - Lawrence

837 Massachusetts St., Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (1559 reviews)
Fast Pay
More about Papa Kenos Pizzeria - Lawrence
PepperJax Grill image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

PepperJax Grill - 02 - Lawrence

919 Massachusetts Street, Lawrence

Avg 4.5 (2516 reviews)
Delivery
More about PepperJax Grill - 02 - Lawrence
Louise's West image

 

Louise's West

1307 W 7th St., Lawrence

Avg 5 (146 reviews)
Fast Pay
More about Louise's West
Harold's Fried Chicken image

 

Harold's Fried Chicken - Lawrence, KS

918 Mass Street, Lawrence

No reviews yet
More about Harold's Fried Chicken - Lawrence, KS
Venue 1235 image

 

Venue 1235 - 1235 N 3rd St

1235 North 3rd Street, Lawrence

No reviews yet
More about Venue 1235 - 1235 N 3rd St
Banner pic

 

Pane e Vino Wine Bar & Academy - 801 Pennsylvania St, Suite A

801 Pennsylvania St, Suite A, Lawrence

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Pane e Vino Wine Bar & Academy - 801 Pennsylvania St, Suite A
Main pic

 

Presotea - Lawrence, KS

2540 IOWA ST, LAWRENCE

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Presotea - Lawrence, KS

