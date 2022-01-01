Lawrence restaurants you'll love
Must-try Lawrence restaurants
SJ Smokehouse
1500 E 23rd St, Lawrence
|Popular items
|Regular
|$6.49
Regular size sandwich with your choice of a Slow Smoked Meat.
|Family Pack
|$65.00
Serves 4-6
3 Pounds of your choice of meat
4 pints of our homemade sides
6 rolls
|Full Slab
|$23.49
Lawrence Beer Company - Lawrence, KS
826 Pennsylvania St, Lawrence
|Popular items
|Pretzel Bites
|$10.00
Bite-sized pretzel balls are fried until crisp and tossed with butter and seat salt, and served with grainy honey mustard and pimento beer cheese. | V
|BIG Peach Saison Crowler
|$10.00
Higher alcohol content promotes the complexity of the French Saison yeast. The usual saison suspects of black pepper, clove, banana, and fruity esters come through and shine brighter with the thicker backbone an 8.5% abv beer provides. The addition of peaches during fermentation adds an additional layer to the flavor profile. Big is sneaky as it tastes neither boozy, hot, or harsh. Accessible to all drinkers big and small.
|East Side Burger
|$15.00
1⁄2 pound grilled brisket patty cooked medium served with a spicy horseradish cream sauce, white cheddar cheese, and marinated slow roasted tomatoes. Topped with butter lettuce and garlic mayo. This is the kind of burger you’ll find at a new England English style pub. Served on a brioche bun.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Shack - Lawrence
1008 Massachusetts St, Lawrence
|Popular items
|The Classic
|$0.00
Double Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
|The Single
|$0.00
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$0.00
Served with Marinara
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
RPG (Restaurant, Pub & Games)
724 Massachusetts St., Lawrence
|Popular items
|Vegan General Tso's
|$9.00
One of our signature dishes. If you haven't had our Vegan General Tso's ask anyone who has and they will tell you to order immediately.
tempura cauliflower, house Tso sauce, furikake, scallions (Gluten Free, Vegan)
|D&D Reservations No Longer Pre-Ordered
|$0.00
D&D is now first-come, first-served. Contact your DM to secure your seat each week as they will communicate your name to our staff. New players come on by as we have limited seating just for you.
PURCHASING THIS FOR $0 DOES NOT RESERVE A SPOT. (This is a placeholder to inform people of the changes and will eventually be removed from our online ordering. Check out our FB group for more information.)
|American Smashed Burger
|$13.00
two beef patties, cheddar cheese, grilled onions, butter lettuce, house pickle, damn sauce, bun (comes with waffle fries)
CAKES
McLain's Market - KU Location
1420 Crescent Rd, Lawrence
|Popular items
|Latte
|$3.25
Proudly serving Sway Coffee Roasters. Sway was founded by the same family that owns McLain’s Bakery.
|Cold Brew
|$3.25
Sway cold brew, steeped to perfection.
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.50
A McLain’s Classic! Chicken salad (chicken, celery, cranberries, almonds, cream cheese, monterey jack), spring mix, tomatoes, and carrots, on multigrain bread.
Lawrence KS Wing Co - 1016 Massachusetts Street
1016 Massachusetts Street, Lawrence
|Popular items
|Bone-In
|$0.00
Order 6, 12, 18, or 24.
|Crab Dip
|$9.99
All the things you love about a Crab Rangoon but served in a bowl with fresh baked wonton chips!
|Classic Mac
|$8.99
Shell pasta in gooey, creamy, cheese sauce.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dempsey's Burger Pub
623 Vermont Street, Lawrence
|Popular items
|House Burger
|$11.00
Sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, brioche bun.
|Side House Fries
|$2.00
House cut potato fried, lightly salted.
|Bacon Mushroom Swiss
|$12.00
Two slices of Swiss cheese, bacon, sauteed domestic mushrooms, garlic aioli, brioche bun.
Lawrence Beer Company - West Lawrence
4811 Bob Billings Pkwy Ste C, Lawrence
|Popular items
|Cherry Lime Hard Seltzer Crowler
|$10.00
Our first foray into the hard seltzer game, this drink pays homage to one of America’s most famous drive-ins. Expect flavors of cherry, lime, and bright seltzer water boasting just enough alcohol to keep you on your toes. Imminently consumable. Just try it
|'Lectric IPA Crowler
|$10.00
Hops are focused on flavor and aroma first; bitterness is present but restrained to let the intense tropical fruit flavor shine. Expect pineapple, papaya, and mango upfront with just enough bitterness to urge another drink.
|Half Baby Arugula
|$9.00
shaved fennel, orange supremes, pecorino, toasted almonds, white balsamic vinaigrette.
McLain's Market - Iowa St
2412 Iowa Street, Lawrence
|Popular items
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.50
A McLain’s Classic! Chicken salad (chicken, celery, cranberries, almonds, cream cheese, monterey jack), spring mix, tomatoes, and carrots, on nine grain bread. Served with a side of chips.
|Latte
|$3.25
Proudly serving Sway Coffee Roasters. Sway was founded by the same family that owns McLain’s Bakery.
|Chocolate Chip
|$2.10
PIZZA
Fields & Ivy Brewery
706 East 23rd Street, Lawrence
|Popular items
|Fields & Ivy Wings
|$16.00
Your choice of: campfire espresso dry rub / spicy siriracha honey glaze / jerk BBQ / house chili garlic / served with cooling cucumbers / gorgonzola dressing or green goddess
|BLT Salad
|$16.00
romaine / applewood bacon / gorgonzola / tomato / egg / radish
|BLT Sandwich
|$12.00
applewood smoked bacon / Bogler Farms heirloom tomatoes /
Two Sisters Farm butter head lettuce / basil mayo
PASTRY • CAKES
McLain's Market - Lawrence, KS (Cakery)
2412 Iowa St, Lawrence
|Popular items
|Sprinkle Birthday Cake
|$15.00
Classic Birthday cake with smooth icing, multi-colored sprinkles and several icing color options! *Messages that fit on 4" cakes are starred*
|Regular Cupcake Dozen
|$27.00
Our classic regular sized cupcake, topped with your choice of icing and sprinkles. Maximum of 2 cupcake flavors per order. *Customization Not Available*
|McLain's Classic
|$26.00
Our classic buttercream frosted cake perfect for any occasion! Add a message and sprinkles to the border to customize your cake! *Messages that fit on 4" cakes are starred*
Hawaiian Bros - Lawrence
1501 W 23rd St., Lawrence
|Popular items
|Classic - Kilauea Chicken
|$8.95
Sweet & spicy grilled chicken with a lava hot kick.
Uplift Coffee Truck - 624 N. 2nd Street
624 N. 2nd Street, Lawrence
Lawrence Kansas wing Co at Granada - 1020 Massachusetts St.
1020 Massachusetts St., Lawrence
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Latchkey Deli - 1035 Massachusetts St
1035 Massachusetts Street, Lawrence
|Popular items
|Smoked Trout Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
House Smoked Trout dressed lightly with Lemon-Tarragon Mayo, Chopped House Pickles, Lettuce, Red Onions and Celery on Toasted Sourdough
|The Veggie
|$10.00
Beet Pastrami, Spinach, Avocado, Onions, Pesto on a toasted Hoagie.
|The Classic
|$13.00
Roast Chicken and Turkey and Bacon, with Colby Jack, Duke's Mayo, Romaine, Tomato, Onion on Toasted Whole Grain
El Potro Lawrence - 3333 Iowa street
3333 Iowa street, Lawrence
|Popular items
|Queso Potro Especial 12 oz
|$6.49
|(ALA) Cheese & Onion Enchi
|$3.99
|Fajita Burrito
|$12.99
Uplift on 6th - 4000 West 6th Street
4000 West 6th Street, Lawrence
Johnny's Tavern - West NEW - WEST
721 Wakarusa Drive, Lawrence
Black Stag Brewery - Lawrence, KS
623 Massachusetts Avenue, Lawrence
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Papa Kenos Pizzeria - Lawrence
837 Massachusetts St., Lawrence
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
PepperJax Grill - 02 - Lawrence
919 Massachusetts Street, Lawrence
Louise's West
1307 W 7th St., Lawrence
Harold's Fried Chicken - Lawrence, KS
918 Mass Street, Lawrence
Venue 1235 - 1235 N 3rd St
1235 North 3rd Street, Lawrence
Pane e Vino Wine Bar & Academy - 801 Pennsylvania St, Suite A
801 Pennsylvania St, Suite A, Lawrence
Presotea - Lawrence, KS
2540 IOWA ST, LAWRENCE
