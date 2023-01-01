Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken burritos in Lawrence

Lawrence restaurants
Lawrence restaurants that serve chicken burritos

JB's Cali Fusion - 805 Vermont St

805 Vermont St, Lawrence

TakeoutFast Pay
Curry Chicken Burrito$9.00
Grilled curry chicken thigh, house cut fries, pico de gallo, bell pepper, carrot, Thai basil, mint and our curry sauce wrapped in a big tortilla!
Chicken Cali Burrito$9.00
Burrito filled with house cut fries, shredded cheese, shredded chicken, pico de gallo, guacamole and chipotle crema. Choice of salsa
El Potro Lawrence - 3333 Iowa street

3333 Iowa street, Lawrence

Takeout
(ALA) Shredded Chicken Burrito$6.49
