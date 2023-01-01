Chicken burritos in Lawrence
JB's Cali Fusion - 805 Vermont St
805 Vermont St, Lawrence
|Curry Chicken Burrito
|$9.00
Grilled curry chicken thigh, house cut fries, pico de gallo, bell pepper, carrot, Thai basil, mint and our curry sauce wrapped in a big tortilla!
|Chicken Cali Burrito
|$9.00
Burrito filled with house cut fries, shredded cheese, shredded chicken, pico de gallo, guacamole and chipotle crema. Choice of salsa