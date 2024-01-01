Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken curry in Lawrence

Lawrence restaurants
Lawrence restaurants that serve chicken curry

JB's Cali Fusion - 805 Vermont St

805 Vermont St, Lawrence

Curry Chicken Burrito$9.00
Grilled curry chicken thigh, house cut fries, pico de gallo, bell pepper, carrot, Thai basil, mint and our curry sauce wrapped in a big tortilla!
Curry Chicken Tacos$0.00
Grilled curry chicken topped with cilantro, onion, bell pepper, carrot and curry sauce
Curry Chicken Loaded Fries$10.00
French fries topped with grilled curry chicken thigh, bell pepper, pico de gallo, carrots, Thai basil, mint, chipotle crema, and our curry sauce
Sunflower Cafe & Pub

804 Massachusetts Street, Lawrence

Curry Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.00
Chef's curry chicken salad, arugula, and tomato on toasted grains galore bread.
