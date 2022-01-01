Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chips and salsa in
Lawrence
/
Lawrence
/
Chips And Salsa
Lawrence restaurants that serve chips and salsa
Lawrence Beer Company
4811 Bob Billings Pkwy Ste C, Lawrence
No reviews yet
Chips and Salsa and Queso
$9.00
V
More about Lawrence Beer Company
PIZZA
Fields & Ivy Brewery
706 East 23rd Street, Lawrence
Avg 4.1
(86 reviews)
Chips & Salsa
$5.00
yoli blue corn chips / salsa verde
More about Fields & Ivy Brewery
Browse other tasty dishes in Lawrence
Avocado Toast
Cappuccino
Barbacoas
Cheese Fries
Hummus
Chicken Fajitas
Chicken Tenders
Cinnamon Rolls
More near Lawrence to explore
Overland Park
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
Topeka
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Shawnee
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Lenexa
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Mission
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Olathe
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Leawood
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Prairie Village
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Baldwin City
Avg 4.7
(1 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Lawrence
Avg 4.4
(30 restaurants)
Topeka
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(184 restaurants)
Atchison
Avg 3
(3 restaurants)
Manhattan
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Sedalia
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(158 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(99 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(683 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(329 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(263 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(289 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston