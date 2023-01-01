Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Lawrence

Lawrence restaurants
Toast

Lawrence restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Lawrence Beer Company image

 

Lawrence Beer Company - Lawrence, KS

826 Pennsylvania St, Lawrence

Avg 3.5 (111 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mexican Chocolate Tres Leches Poke Cake$8.00
Salted Caramel Ice Cream. (v)
More about Lawrence Beer Company - Lawrence, KS
Item pic

 

McLain's Market - Iowa St

2412 Iowa Street, Lawrence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Lovers Cake$0.00
Our classic chocolate cake with chocolate buttercream topped with dark chocolate ganache, and chocolate decor. This decadent and rich cake will satisfy any chocolate lover’s tastebuds!
*Please keep custom messages short & sweet. Thank you!
More about McLain's Market - Iowa St
Restaurant banner

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Latchkey Deli - 1035 Massachusetts St

1035 Massachusetts Street, Lawrence

Avg 4.6 (130 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Guinness Chocolate Cake$3.00
What kind of a deli would we be without cheesecake?
More about Latchkey Deli - 1035 Massachusetts St

