Chopped salad in Lawrence

Lawrence restaurants
Toast

Lawrence restaurants that serve chopped salad

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dempsey's Burger Pub

623 Vermont Street, Lawrence

Avg 4.2 (1389 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Salad$0.00
Romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, ranch dressing.
More about Dempsey's Burger Pub
Item pic

PIZZA

Fields & Ivy Brewery

706 East 23rd Street, Lawrence

Avg 4.1 (86 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
1/2 Chopped Chicken Salad$9.00
romaine / feta / tomato / cucumber / kalamata olives / artichoke / chopped chicken
Chopped Chicken Salad$16.00
romaine / feta / tomato / cucumber / kalamata olives / artichoke / chopped chicken
More about Fields & Ivy Brewery

