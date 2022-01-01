Chopped salad in Lawrence
Lawrence restaurants that serve chopped salad
More about Dempsey's Burger Pub
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dempsey's Burger Pub
623 Vermont Street, Lawrence
|Chopped Salad
|$0.00
Romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, ranch dressing.
More about Fields & Ivy Brewery
PIZZA
Fields & Ivy Brewery
706 East 23rd Street, Lawrence
|1/2 Chopped Chicken Salad
|$9.00
romaine / feta / tomato / cucumber / kalamata olives / artichoke / chopped chicken
|Chopped Chicken Salad
|$16.00
romaine / feta / tomato / cucumber / kalamata olives / artichoke / chopped chicken