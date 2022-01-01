Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobbler in Lawrence

Lawrence restaurants
Lawrence restaurants that serve cobbler

McLain's Market image

CAKES

McLain's Market - KU Location

1420 Crescent Rd, Lawrence

Avg 4.3 (210 reviews)
Takeout
Peach Cobbler Danish$3.30
More about McLain's Market - KU Location
McLain's Market image

 

McLain's Market - Iowa St

2412 Iowa Street, Lawrence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sticky Bun/Peach Cobbler$3.75
More about McLain's Market - Iowa St

