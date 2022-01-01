Cookies in Lawrence
Lawrence restaurants that serve cookies
More about Fat Shack
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Shack
1008 Massachusetts St, Lawrence
|3 Deep-Fried Choc Chip Cookies
|5 Deep-Fried Choc Chip Cookies
More about McLain's Market
CAKES
McLain's Market
1420 Crescent Rd, Lawrence
|Mother's Day Cookie Cake
|$20.00
Please allow 48 hours' notice, if not enough notice is received we cannot guarantee your order.
Our classic chocolate chip cookie cake, topped with a white, pink, and yellow buttercream border, sprinkled on with white nonpareil and pearl sprinkles and accented with gold and glitter.
|Dozen Cup Cookies
|$9.99
|Single Cup Cookie
|$0.99
More about McLain's Market
McLain's Market
2412 Iowa Street, Lawrence
|Assorted Cookie Dozen
|$22.00
|Butter Cookie Dz
|$4.99
|Dozen Cup Cookies
|$10.00
More about Fields & Ivy Brewery
PIZZA
Fields & Ivy Brewery
706 East 23rd Street, Lawrence
|Ice Cream Cookie
|$10.00
chocolate chunk cookie / vanilla ice cream / chocolate drizzle
More about McLain's Market
PASTRY • CAKES
McLain's Market
2412 Iowa St, Lawrence
|Royal Iced Easter Cookies
|$22.00
Hop along and get this half-dozen royal iced set for Easter! These three bunnies and three carrots are the perfect addition to Easter baskets or dessert spreads.
|St. Patrick's Day Cookie Decorating Kit
|$18.00
Get creative this St. Patrick's Day! Snag this cookie decorating kit that includes 6 funfetti sugar cookies, a bag of green buttercream, and a festive sprinkle mix.
|Royal Iced Easter Cookie Cup
|$14.00
Seems like the Easter bunny hid eggs in this cup! This cup contains 9 mini multicolored royal iced cookies, shaped like eggs. (Equivalent to 3-4 regular-sized cookies)