Cookies in Lawrence

Lawrence restaurants
Lawrence restaurants that serve cookies

Fat Shack image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack

1008 Massachusetts St, Lawrence

Avg 3.9 (257 reviews)
Takeout
3 Deep-Fried Choc Chip Cookies
5 Deep-Fried Choc Chip Cookies
More about Fat Shack
Item pic

CAKES

McLain's Market

1420 Crescent Rd, Lawrence

Avg 4.3 (210 reviews)
Takeout
Mother's Day Cookie Cake$20.00
Please allow 48 hours' notice, if not enough notice is received we cannot guarantee your order.
Our classic chocolate chip cookie cake, topped with a white, pink, and yellow buttercream border, sprinkled on with white nonpareil and pearl sprinkles and accented with gold and glitter.
Dozen Cup Cookies$9.99
Single Cup Cookie$0.99
More about McLain's Market
Item pic

 

McLain's Market

2412 Iowa Street, Lawrence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Assorted Cookie Dozen$22.00
Butter Cookie Dz$4.99
Dozen Cup Cookies$10.00
More about McLain's Market
Consumer pic

PIZZA

Fields & Ivy Brewery

706 East 23rd Street, Lawrence

Avg 4.1 (86 reviews)
Takeout
Ice Cream Cookie$10.00
chocolate chunk cookie / vanilla ice cream / chocolate drizzle
More about Fields & Ivy Brewery
Item pic

PASTRY • CAKES

McLain's Market

2412 Iowa St, Lawrence

Avg 4.5 (28 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Royal Iced Easter Cookies$22.00
Hop along and get this half-dozen royal iced set for Easter! These three bunnies and three carrots are the perfect addition to Easter baskets or dessert spreads.
St. Patrick's Day Cookie Decorating Kit$18.00
Get creative this St. Patrick's Day! Snag this cookie decorating kit that includes 6 funfetti sugar cookies, a bag of green buttercream, and a festive sprinkle mix.
Royal Iced Easter Cookie Cup$14.00
Seems like the Easter bunny hid eggs in this cup! This cup contains 9 mini multicolored royal iced cookies, shaped like eggs. (Equivalent to 3-4 regular-sized cookies)
More about McLain's Market
Restaurant banner

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Latchkey Deli

1035 Massachusetts Street, Lawrence

Avg 4.6 (130 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
Peanut Butter Cookie$3.00
More about Latchkey Deli

