Croissants in Lawrence

Lawrence restaurants
Lawrence restaurants that serve croissants

CAKES

McLain's Market

1420 Crescent Rd, Lawrence

Avg 4.3 (210 reviews)
Takeout
Croissant$3.20
More about McLain's Market
McLain's Market

2412 Iowa Street, Lawrence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Croissant$3.20
More about McLain's Market

