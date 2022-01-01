Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cupcakes in Lawrence

Lawrence restaurants
Lawrence restaurants that serve cupcakes

Item pic

 

McLain's Market

2412 Iowa Street, Lawrence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mother's Day Almond Cupcake Set$22.00
Please allow 48 hours' notice, if not enough notice is received we cannot guarantee your order.
Giving your mom flowers for mother’s day? Why not give her a set of almond, floral cupcakes instead? We think she’ll enjoy that more (and you too!). This set is the perfect stand-alone or perfect for additional servings to the mother’s day cake.
More about McLain's Market
Item pic

PASTRY • CAKES

McLain's Market

2412 Iowa St, Lawrence

Avg 4.5 (28 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Robin's Nest Cupcake Set$22.00
This set of 4 vanilla cupcakes is topped with white buttercream and topped with a chocolate buttercream nest and 3 whopper candy eggs.
Regular Cupcake Dozen$27.00
Our classic regular sized cupcake, topped with your choice of icing and sprinkles. Maximum of 2 cupcake flavors per order. *Customization Not Available*
Market Cupcakes$23.10
Six of our classic jumbo cupcake, topped with your choice of icing and sprinkles. Maximum of 2 cupcake flavors per order. *Customization Not Available*
More about McLain's Market
Sandbar Subs image

 

Sandbar Subs

100 Rock Chalk Blvd, Lawrence

No reviews yet
Cupcakes$1.00
More about Sandbar Subs

