Cupcakes in Lawrence
Lawrence restaurants that serve cupcakes
More about McLain's Market
McLain's Market
2412 Iowa Street, Lawrence
|Mother's Day Almond Cupcake Set
|$22.00
Please allow 48 hours' notice, if not enough notice is received we cannot guarantee your order.
Giving your mom flowers for mother’s day? Why not give her a set of almond, floral cupcakes instead? We think she’ll enjoy that more (and you too!). This set is the perfect stand-alone or perfect for additional servings to the mother’s day cake.
More about McLain's Market
PASTRY • CAKES
McLain's Market
2412 Iowa St, Lawrence
|Robin's Nest Cupcake Set
|$22.00
This set of 4 vanilla cupcakes is topped with white buttercream and topped with a chocolate buttercream nest and 3 whopper candy eggs.
|Regular Cupcake Dozen
|$27.00
Our classic regular sized cupcake, topped with your choice of icing and sprinkles. Maximum of 2 cupcake flavors per order. *Customization Not Available*
|Market Cupcakes
|$23.10
Six of our classic jumbo cupcake, topped with your choice of icing and sprinkles. Maximum of 2 cupcake flavors per order. *Customization Not Available*
More about Sandbar Subs
Sandbar Subs
100 Rock Chalk Blvd, Lawrence
|Cupcakes
|$1.00