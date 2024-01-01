Curry chicken in Lawrence
JB's Cali Fusion - 805 Vermont St
805 Vermont St, Lawrence
|Curry Chicken Burrito
|$9.00
Grilled curry chicken thigh, house cut fries, pico de gallo, bell pepper, carrot, Thai basil, mint and our curry sauce wrapped in a big tortilla!
|Curry Chicken Tacos
|$0.00
Grilled curry chicken topped with cilantro, onion, bell pepper, carrot and curry sauce
|Curry Chicken Loaded Fries
|$10.00
French fries topped with grilled curry chicken thigh, bell pepper, pico de gallo, carrots, Thai basil, mint, chipotle crema, and our curry sauce