Egg sandwiches in Lawrence

Lawrence restaurants
Lawrence restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Item pic

 

SJ Smokehouse

1500 E 23rd St, Lawrence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meat,Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$4.29
More about SJ Smokehouse
Restaurant banner

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Latchkey Deli

1035 Massachusetts Street, Lawrence

Avg 4.6 (130 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg Salad Sandwich$8.00
Chopped Egg, Celery, Peppers, Onions, Fresh Herbs, Caper-Dijon Dressing, Butter Lettuce on Toasted Sourdough.
Half Egg Salad Sandwich
Half and Egg Salad Sandwich; Chopped Egg, Celery, Peppers, Onions, Fresh Herbs, Caper-Dijon Dressing, Butter Lettuce on Toasted Sourdough.
More about Latchkey Deli

