Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Lawrence

Go
Lawrence restaurants
Toast

Lawrence restaurants that serve fish and chips

Lawrence Beer Company image

 

Lawrence Beer Company - Lawrence, KS

826 Pennsylvania St, Lawrence

Avg 3.5 (111 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish n' Chips$14.00
Traditional beer pub fare. Icelandic Cod dipped to order in a beer batter made with our own session IPA, old bay seasoning, and with a touch of corn meal to keep it light and flaky. Served with a malt vinegar gribiche and finished off with our seasoned beer battered waffle fries. No side choice.
More about Lawrence Beer Company - Lawrence, KS
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dempsey's Burger Pub

623 Vermont Street, Lawrence

Avg 4.2 (1389 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish & Chips$12.00
Beer battered cod filet, homemade tartar sauce, malt vinegar, and house cut fries.
More about Dempsey's Burger Pub
Restaurant banner

 

Johnny's Tavern - West NEW - WEST

721 Wakarusa Drive, Lawrence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish 'N Chips$13.99
Pub battered fish fillets with “chips” from across the pond, hush puppies, slaw & Johnny’s tartar sauce.
More about Johnny's Tavern - West NEW - WEST

Browse other tasty dishes in Lawrence

Cinnamon Rolls

Sliders

Mac And Cheese

Cheese Pizza

Tacos

Cappuccino

Jalapeno Poppers

Reuben

Map

More near Lawrence to explore

Overland Park

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Olathe

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Baldwin City

Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (224 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (195 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (806 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (387 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (299 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (356 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston