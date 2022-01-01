Fish and chips in Lawrence
Lawrence restaurants that serve fish and chips
Lawrence Beer Company - Lawrence, KS
826 Pennsylvania St, Lawrence
|Fish n' Chips
|$14.00
Traditional beer pub fare. Icelandic Cod dipped to order in a beer batter made with our own session IPA, old bay seasoning, and with a touch of corn meal to keep it light and flaky. Served with a malt vinegar gribiche and finished off with our seasoned beer battered waffle fries. No side choice.
Dempsey's Burger Pub
623 Vermont Street, Lawrence
|Fish & Chips
|$12.00
Beer battered cod filet, homemade tartar sauce, malt vinegar, and house cut fries.