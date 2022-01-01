French fries in
Lawrence
/
Lawrence
/
French Fries
Lawrence restaurants that serve french fries
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Shack
1008 Massachusetts St, Lawrence
Avg 3.9
(257 reviews)
French Fries
Served with Ketchup
More about Fat Shack
Browse other tasty dishes in Lawrence
Cake
Sliders
Mac And Cheese
Fried Pickles
Chicken Sandwiches
Tacos
Chicken Tenders
Cheesecake
More near Lawrence to explore
Overland Park
Avg 4.4
(38 restaurants)
Shawnee
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Lenexa
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Prairie Village
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Olathe
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Mission
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Topeka
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Baldwin City
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Leawood
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Lawrence
Avg 4.3
(22 restaurants)
Topeka
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(147 restaurants)
Atchison
Avg 3
(3 restaurants)
Manhattan
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Sedalia
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(119 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(71 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.4
(511 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(238 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(203 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(203 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston