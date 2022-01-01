Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fried ice cream in
Lawrence
/
Lawrence
/
Fried Ice Cream
Lawrence restaurants that serve fried ice cream
Ta Co.
801 Massachusetts St, Lawrence
No reviews yet
Fried Ice Cream
$6.00
A scoop of ice cream rolled in crunchy topping and deep fried until golden brown and served with caramel sauce
More about Ta Co.
El Potro Lawrence
3333 Iowa street, Lawrence
No reviews yet
Mexican fried Ice cream
$5.49
More about El Potro Lawrence
