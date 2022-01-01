Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried ice cream in Lawrence

Go
Lawrence restaurants
Toast

Lawrence restaurants that serve fried ice cream

Item pic

 

Ta Co.

801 Massachusetts St, Lawrence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Ice Cream$6.00
A scoop of ice cream rolled in crunchy topping and deep fried until golden brown and served with caramel sauce
More about Ta Co.
Restaurant banner

 

El Potro Lawrence

3333 Iowa street, Lawrence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mexican fried Ice cream$5.49
More about El Potro Lawrence

Browse other tasty dishes in Lawrence

Hummus

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Tenders

Barbacoas

Waffles

Egg Sandwiches

Tomato Soup

Nachos

Map

More near Lawrence to explore

Overland Park

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Olathe

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Baldwin City

Avg 4.7 (1 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (180 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (672 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston