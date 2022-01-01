Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot chocolate in Lawrence

Go
Lawrence restaurants
Toast

Lawrence restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Item pic

CAKES

McLain's Market

1420 Crescent Rd, Lawrence

Avg 4.3 (210 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$3.00
Shatto chocolate milk steamed to perfection.
More about McLain's Market
Item pic

 

McLain's Market

2412 Iowa Street, Lawrence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$3.00
A classic mocha - espresso, mixed with mocha syrup, and your choice of milk.
More about McLain's Market

Browse other tasty dishes in Lawrence

Waffles

Chili

Tomato Soup

Chicken Sandwiches

Burritos

Egg Sandwiches

Croissants

Fried Ice Cream

Map

More near Lawrence to explore

Overland Park

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Olathe

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Baldwin City

Avg 4.7 (1 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston