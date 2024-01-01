Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mediterranean salad in Lawrence

Go
Lawrence restaurants
Toast

Lawrence restaurants that serve mediterranean salad

Item pic

 

Johnny's Tavern - North NEW - NORTH

401 North 2nd Street, Lawrence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mediterranean White Bean Salad$12.49
Iceberg lettuce chopped and tossed with Greek Vinaigrette, pepperoni, white beans, cucumbers, red onions, peperoncinis, green peppers, red peppers, heirloom tomatoes, and a side of pita bread.
More about Johnny's Tavern - North NEW - NORTH
Item pic

 

Johnny's Tavern - West NEW - WEST

721 Wakarusa Drive, Lawrence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mediterranean White Bean Salad$12.49
Iceberg lettuce chopped and tossed with Greek Vinaigrette, pepperoni, white beans, cucumbers, red onions, peperoncinis, green peppers, red peppers, heirloom tomatoes, and a side of pita bread.
More about Johnny's Tavern - West NEW - WEST

Browse other tasty dishes in Lawrence

Cake

Cheesecake

Chicken Pizza

Banana Smoothies

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Patty Melts

Chicken Burritos

Map

More near Lawrence to explore

Overland Park

Avg 4.4 (92 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Olathe

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

Baldwin City

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (302 restaurants)

Atchison

No reviews yet

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (285 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1066 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (521 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (421 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (537 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston