Muffins in Lawrence

Lawrence restaurants
Lawrence restaurants that serve muffins

CAKES

McLain's Market - Lawrence, KS (near Campus)

1420 Crescent Rd, Lawrence

Avg 4.3 (210 reviews)
Takeout
Muffin$2.75
More about McLain's Market - Lawrence, KS (near Campus)
McLain's Market - Lawrence, KS (Iowa Street)

2412 Iowa Street, Lawrence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Muffin$2.60
More about McLain's Market - Lawrence, KS (Iowa Street)

