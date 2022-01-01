Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Muffins in
Lawrence
/
Lawrence
/
Muffins
Lawrence restaurants that serve muffins
CAKES
McLain's Market - Lawrence, KS (near Campus)
1420 Crescent Rd, Lawrence
Avg 4.3
(210 reviews)
Muffin
$2.75
More about McLain's Market - Lawrence, KS (near Campus)
McLain's Market - Lawrence, KS (Iowa Street)
2412 Iowa Street, Lawrence
No reviews yet
Muffin
$2.60
More about McLain's Market - Lawrence, KS (Iowa Street)
Browse other tasty dishes in Lawrence
Al Pastor Tacos
Chicken Salad
Steak Tacos
Chips And Salsa
Hot Chocolate
Sliders
Tacos
Mac And Cheese
More near Lawrence to explore
Overland Park
Avg 4.4
(50 restaurants)
Topeka
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Shawnee
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Lenexa
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Olathe
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Mission
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Leawood
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Prairie Village
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Baldwin City
Avg 4.7
(1 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Lawrence
Avg 4.4
(31 restaurants)
Topeka
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(191 restaurants)
Atchison
Avg 3
(3 restaurants)
Manhattan
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Sedalia
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(165 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(102 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(703 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(341 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(273 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(308 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston