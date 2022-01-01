Shrimp tacos in Lawrence
More about Ta Co.
Ta Co.
801 Massachusetts St, Lawrence
|Creole Shrimp Taco
|$7.00
Blackened shrimp and pork belly lardons smothered in tangy crema, served on chilled street corn and topped with green onion
|Shrimp Avocado Taco
|$6.00
Battered shrimp topped with coleslaw mix, fresh avocado slices, Pico de Gallo, and our creamy chipotle lime dressing
|Buffalo Shrimp Taco
|$6.00
Shrimp tossed in Buffalo sauce topped with lettuce, queso fresco, Pico de Gallo, and avocado jalapeno ranch