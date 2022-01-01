Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Lawrence

Lawrence restaurants
Lawrence restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Ta Co.

801 Massachusetts St, Lawrence

Creole Shrimp Taco$7.00
Blackened shrimp and pork belly lardons smothered in tangy crema, served on chilled street corn and topped with green onion
Shrimp Avocado Taco$6.00
Battered shrimp topped with coleslaw mix, fresh avocado slices, Pico de Gallo, and our creamy chipotle lime dressing
Buffalo Shrimp Taco$6.00
Shrimp tossed in Buffalo sauce topped with lettuce, queso fresco, Pico de Gallo, and avocado jalapeno ranch
El Potro Lawrence

3333 Iowa street, Lawrence

(ALA) Shrimp Taco del Rio$6.25
Shrimp Tacos del rio$13.49
