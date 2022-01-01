Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Steak tacos in
Lawrence
/
Lawrence
/
Steak Tacos
Lawrence restaurants that serve steak tacos
Ta Co.
801 Massachusetts St, Lawrence
No reviews yet
Chipotle Steak Taco
$6.00
Chipotle-marinated and grilled skirt steak, topped with chipotle aioli and red onions
More about Ta Co.
El Potro Lawrence
3333 Iowa street, Lawrence
No reviews yet
(ALA) Fajita Taco Grilled Steak
$4.49
More about El Potro Lawrence
Browse other tasty dishes in Lawrence
Fish Tacos
Cookies
Cappuccino
Chili
Fried Ice Cream
Hummus
Croissants
Cupcakes
More near Lawrence to explore
Overland Park
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
Topeka
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Shawnee
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Lenexa
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Mission
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Olathe
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Leawood
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Prairie Village
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Baldwin City
Avg 4.7
(1 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Lawrence
Avg 4.4
(30 restaurants)
Topeka
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(180 restaurants)
Atchison
Avg 3
(3 restaurants)
Manhattan
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Sedalia
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(154 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(97 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(672 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(325 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(261 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(281 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston