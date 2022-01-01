Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak tacos in Lawrence

Go
Lawrence restaurants
Toast

Lawrence restaurants that serve steak tacos

Chipotle Steak Taco image

 

Ta Co.

801 Massachusetts St, Lawrence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chipotle Steak Taco$6.00
Chipotle-marinated and grilled skirt steak, topped with chipotle aioli and red onions
More about Ta Co.
Restaurant banner

 

El Potro Lawrence

3333 Iowa street, Lawrence

No reviews yet
Takeout
(ALA) Fajita Taco Grilled Steak$4.49
More about El Potro Lawrence

Browse other tasty dishes in Lawrence

Fish Tacos

Cookies

Cappuccino

Chili

Fried Ice Cream

Hummus

Croissants

Cupcakes

Map

More near Lawrence to explore

Overland Park

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Olathe

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Baldwin City

Avg 4.7 (1 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (180 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (672 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston