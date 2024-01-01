Tikka masala in Lawrence
Lawrence restaurants that serve tikka masala
More about Fields & Ivy Brewery
PIZZA
Fields & Ivy Brewery
706 East 23rd Street, Lawrence
|12" Tikka Masala Pizza
|$22.00
creamy spiced curry sauce / butter chicken / sliced red onion / cilantro / mozzarella-provolone / mango chutney drizzle
|16" Tikka Masala Pizza
|$33.00
creamy spiced curry sauce / butter chicken / sliced red onion / cilantro / mozzarella-provolone / mango chutney drizzle
|9" Tikka Masala Pizza
|$15.00
creamy spiced curry sauce / butter chicken / sliced red onion / cilantro / mozzarella-provolone / mango chutney drizzle
More about Latchkey Deli - 1035 Massachusetts St
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Latchkey Deli - 1035 Massachusetts St
1035 Massachusetts Street, Lawrence
|DaVINCI CODE
|$13.00
Spam, Ham, Salami, melted provolone, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, oil & vin, oregano, mayo on a toasted hoagie.
|Half Beef Stroganoff
|$7.00
House Roast Beef, caramelized onion & mushroom cream sauce, Swiss cheese, arugula on a toasted hoagie.