Tomato soup in Lawrence

McLain's Market
1420 Crescent Rd, Lawrence
|Waldo Cobb
|$11.50
A McLain’s Classic! Mixed greens, chicken, avocado, bacon, tomato, egg, cheese, and croutons. Served with creamy Italian dressing on the side.
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.50
A McLain’s Classic! Chicken salad (chicken, celery, cranberries, almonds, cream cheese, monterey jack), spring mix, tomatoes, and carrots, on multigrain bread. Served with a side of chips.
|Sliders
|$8.50
Two sliders with beef, cheddar, bacon, pickle, and coffee BBQ sauce, on brioche slider buns. Served with a side of fries.
McLain's Market
2412 Iowa Street, Lawrence
|Pepperjack Burrito
|$8.50
A McLain’s Classic! Serrano sauce, sausage, eggs, pepperjack, and potatoes, wrapped in a tortilla.
|Coffee Cakes + Cinnamon Pans
|$11.99
Our classic McLain’s coffee cakes are the perfect addition to a good cup of coffee or brunch! *Cinnamon Pans are 6 to a pan.
|Mini Cookie Box
|$12.00
This cookie box has 9 cookies total and has all of your favorite holiday cookies. It includes the following cookies: 1 round gingerbread cookie, 1 sugar sprinkle cookie, 2 chocolate chip cookies, 1 chocolate dipped macaroon, 3 butter cookies, and 1 cupcookie.