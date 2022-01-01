Lawrence/Lagoon

Go
In the event that we sell out early, online ordering options will be disabled for the rest of the day. Check our social media pages for up-to-date information on alternate closing times.
We are so dang proud to have the opportunity to serve ALL Y'ALL!

900 Park Office Dr Suite 120

Popular Items

Fries$3.00
Texas Style Brisket - 1 lb$27.00
One Pound w/ Pickles, Choice of Sauce
Pulled Pork - Half Pound$10.00
Half Pound w/ Pickles, Choice of Sauce
Texas Style Brisket Sando$16.00
w/ Pickles, Choice of Sauce, on Tallow Toasted Brioche
Broccoli Caesar
w/ Deep Fried Brioche
Three Cheese Mac
w/ Voodoo Crumble
Fancy Boy Brussel Sprouts$11.00
Pulled Pork Sando$13.00
w/ Pickles, Choice of Sauce, on Tallow Toasted Brioche
Texas Brisket - Half Pound$14.00
Half Pound w/ Pickles, Choice of Sauce
Cue Beans
Location

900 Park Office Dr Suite 120

Durham NC

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
