Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cake in
Lawrence
/
Lawrence
/
Cake
Lawrence restaurants that serve cake
SunnySide Diner
639 Broadway, Lawrence
No reviews yet
1 Cake
$3.25
More about SunnySide Diner
CASABE Fruit Store & Delicatessen - 276 Essex St.
276 Essex St., Lawrence
No reviews yet
Strawberry Cake
$9.49
Fruit Cake
$1.49
More about CASABE Fruit Store & Delicatessen - 276 Essex St.
Browse other tasty dishes in Lawrence
Waffles
Avocado Toast
Chicken Tenders
Grilled Chicken
Salmon
Croissants
More near Lawrence to explore
Andover
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Lowell
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Dracut
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Haverhill
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
North Andover
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Methuen
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Tewksbury
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Windham
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(620 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(62 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(67 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 3.8
(11 restaurants)
Laconia
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(429 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(143 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(215 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(113 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(149 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(137 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston