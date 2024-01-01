Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
French fries in
Lawrence
/
Lawrence
/
French Fries
Lawrence restaurants that serve french fries
SunnySide Diner
639 Broadway, Lawrence
No reviews yet
Tuna Melt with French Fries
$11.55
Tuna on Lettuce & tomato on grilled bread of your choice
More about SunnySide Diner
FRENCH FRIES
El Taller & Cafe Azteca
275 Essex St, Lawrence
Avg 4.7
(456 reviews)
Side Of French Fries
$3.00
French Fries
$5.50
More about El Taller & Cafe Azteca
