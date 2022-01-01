Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken fried steaks in
Lawrence
/
Lawrence
/
Chicken Fried Steaks
Lawrence restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks
Ahuva’s Grill Express - Kosher
480 Rockaway Turnpike, Lawrence
No reviews yet
Baby Chicken Steak Plate
$23.95
Baby Chicken Steak
$15.95
More about Ahuva’s Grill Express - Kosher
PIZZA • BBQ • SUSHI • SANDWICHES
Carlos and Gabby's
143 Washington Ave, Lawrence
Avg 4.3
(760 reviews)
Baby Chicken Steak
$17.95
More about Carlos and Gabby's
