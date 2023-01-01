Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Lawrence

Go
Lawrence restaurants
Toast

Lawrence restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

 

Very Juice - Five Towns - 292 Central Avenue

292 Central Avenue, Lawrence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GF Cookie$5.00
More about Very Juice - Five Towns - 292 Central Avenue
Lollibop image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Lollibop

398 Central Ave, Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (193 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cookies$3.75
More about Lollibop

Browse other tasty dishes in Lawrence

Nachos

Grilled Chicken

Tacos

Falafel Salad

Caesar Salad

Chicken Fried Steaks

Burritos

Muffins

Map

More near Lawrence to explore

Jamaica

Avg 3.6 (22 restaurants)

Long Beach

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Rockville Centre

No reviews yet

Lynbrook

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Far Rockaway

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Cedarhurst

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Island Park

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Springfield Gardens

No reviews yet

Elmont

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2160 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (647 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (171 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (914 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (108 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (636 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (360 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston