Muffins in
Lawrence
/
Lawrence
/
Muffins
Lawrence restaurants that serve muffins
Very Juice - Five Towns - 292 Central Avenue
292 Central Avenue, Lawrence
No reviews yet
GF Blueberry Muffin
$5.00
GF Double Chocolate Muffin
$5.00
More about Very Juice - Five Towns - 292 Central Avenue
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Lollibop
398 Central Ave, Lawrence
Avg 4.4
(193 reviews)
Muffin
$4.25
More about Lollibop
