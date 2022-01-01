Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Lawrence

Go
Lawrence restaurants
Toast

Lawrence restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Ahuva’s Grill Express image

 

Ahuva’s Grill Express - Kosher

480 Rockaway Turnpike, Lawrence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$6.95
More about Ahuva’s Grill Express - Kosher
Banner pic

PIZZA • BBQ • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

Carlos and Gabby's

143 Washington Ave, Lawrence

Avg 4.3 (760 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$5.95
More about Carlos and Gabby's

Browse other tasty dishes in Lawrence

Nachos

Tacos

Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken

Burritos

Chicken Fried Steaks

Chili

Rice Bowls

Map

More near Lawrence to explore

Long Beach

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Rockville Centre

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Jamaica

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Lynbrook

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Cedarhurst

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Elmont

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Far Rockaway

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Island Park

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Springfield Gardens

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1613 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (520 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (485 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (257 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston