Lawrence Beer Company

Higher alcohol content promotes the complexity of the French Saison yeast. The usual saison suspects of black pepper, clove, banana, and fruity esters come through and shine brighter with the thicker backbone an 8.5% abv beer provides. The addition of peaches during fermentation adds an additional layer to the flavor profile. Big is sneaky as it tastes neither boozy, hot, or harsh. Accessible to all drinkers big and small.

