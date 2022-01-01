Lawrence Beer Company
Food and Crowler to Go Orders. For orders from our West side lcoation see https://www.toasttab.com/lawrencebeercowest/v2/online-order
826 Pennsylvania St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
826 Pennsylvania St
Lawrence KS
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
East Lawrence Wine Academy & Tasting Room
Explore the world of wine one glass at a time!
Harold's Fried Chicken
Come in and enjoy!
RPG (Restaurant, Pub & Games)
Chef Prepared Elevated Comfort Food.
Full bar with custom drinks and mead on tap.
A library of over a thousand board games
Rudy’s Pizzeria
Come in and enjoy!!