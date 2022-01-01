Go
Toast

Lawrence Beer Company

Food and Crowler to Go Orders. For orders from our West side lcoation see https://www.toasttab.com/lawrencebeercowest/v2/online-order

826 Pennsylvania St • $$

Avg 3.5 (111 reviews)

Popular Items

Kid Chicken Tendies$7.00
LBC Burger$8.00
Our best seller. One or two 1⁄4 pound smashed brisket patties with white American cheese, applewood smoked bacon, and house half – sweet pickles based on Josh’s moms recipe. Topped with lettuce, and tomatoes, and “Larry sauce”. Larry sauce is a creamy spicy mayo based sauce that rounds out the burger. Served on brioche. Burger is made well done, diner style, no substitutions.
BIG Peach Saison Crowler$10.00
Higher alcohol content promotes the complexity of the French Saison yeast. The usual saison suspects of black pepper, clove, banana, and fruity esters come through and shine brighter with the thicker backbone an 8.5% abv beer provides. The addition of peaches during fermentation adds an additional layer to the flavor profile. Big is sneaky as it tastes neither boozy, hot, or harsh. Accessible to all drinkers big and small.
Hazy Hippo DIPA Crowler$12.00
We switched up the yeast on our King Hippo DIPA for this hazy treat. A crunchy blend of Azzacca and Idaho 7 lay down aromas of white flesh peach, orange, pineapple, white grape, and grapefruit. Flaked oats boost the mouthfeel and London III ale yeast asseverates hop accentuating stone fruit esters. A sturdy opponet but a pleasure to conquer. Have one or two and Punch Out!!!
Pretzel Bites$10.00
Bite-sized pretzel balls are fried until crisp and tossed with butter and seat salt, and served with grainy honey mustard and pimento beer cheese. | V
Larry Sauce$1.00
'Lectric IPA Crowler$10.00
Hops are focused on flavor and aroma first; bitterness is present but restrained to let the intense tropical fruit flavor shine. Expect pineapple, papaya, and mango upfront with just enough bitterness to urge another drink.
Full Green Salad$14.00
Our flagship salad. Raspberries, fried shallots, local goat cheese from Goddard’s farm in Lecompton, candied walnuts, and a sweet sherry vinaigrette made with shallots and honey round out this sweet, crunchy salad. GF | V
East Side Burger$14.00
1⁄2 pound grilled brisket patty cooked medium served with a spicy horseradish cream sauce, white cheddar cheese, and marinated slow roasted tomatoes. Topped with butter lettuce and garlic mayo. This is the kind of burger you’ll find at a new England English style pub. Served on a brioche bun.
Full Baby Arugula$14.00
Shaved fennel, orange supremes, toasted almonds, pecorino, white balsamic vinaigrette
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Takeout

Location

826 Pennsylvania St

Lawrence KS

Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

East Lawrence Wine Academy & Tasting Room

No reviews yet

Explore the world of wine one glass at a time!

Harold's Fried Chicken

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

RPG (Restaurant, Pub & Games)

No reviews yet

Chef Prepared Elevated Comfort Food.
Full bar with custom drinks and mead on tap.
A library of over a thousand board games

Rudy’s Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston