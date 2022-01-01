Lawrence Beer Company

We switched up the yeast on our King Hippo DIPA for this hazy treat. A crunchy blend of Azzacca and Idaho 7 lay down aromas of white flesh peach, orange, pineapple, white grape, and grapefruit. Flaked oats boost the mouthfeel and London III ale yeast asseverates hop accentuating stone fruit esters. A sturdy opponet but a pleasure to conquer. Have one or two and Punch Out!!!

