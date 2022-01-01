Go
Toast

Lawrence Beer Company

Food and Crowler to Go Orders. For ordering from our East location please us https://www.toasttab.com/lawrencebeerco/v3

4811 Bob Billings Pkwy Ste C

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Turkey Club$13.00
roasted turkey breast, applewood bacon, smashed avocado, lettuce, tomato, Swiss, aioli, sourdough.
Waffle Fries Basket$9.00
Beer battered and seasoned waffle fries fried to a crisp and served with malt vinegar dijonaisse and pimento beer cheese. I V.
add chili and cheese for +3
Hazy Hippo DIPA Crowler$12.00
We switched up the yeast on our King Hippo DIPA for this hazy treat. A crunchy blend of Azzacca and Idaho 7 lay down aromas of white flesh peach, orange, pineapple, white grape, and grapefruit. Flaked oats boost the mouthfeel and London III ale yeast asseverates hop accentuating stone fruit esters. A sturdy opponet but a pleasure to conquer. Have one or two and Punch Out!!!
LBC Burger$8.00
Our best seller. One or two 1⁄4 pound smashed brisket patties with white American cheese, applewood smoked bacon, and house half – sweet pickles based on Josh’s moms recipe. Topped with lettuce, and tomatoes, and “Larry sauce”. Larry sauce is a creamy spicy mayo based sauce that rounds out the burger. Served on brioche. Burger is made well done, diner style, no substitutions.
Grilled Cheese$13.00
white cheddar, blue cheese, pepper jelly.
Pretzel Bites$10.00
bite sized pretzel balls are fried until crisp and tossed with butter and seat salt, and served with pimento beer cheese and grainy honey mustard. | V
Half Green$9.00
our flagship salad. Raspberries, fried shallots, local goat cheese from Goddard’s farm in Lecompton, candied walnuts, and a sweet sherry vinaigrette made with shallots and honey round out this sweet, crunchy salad. | GF | V
'Lectric IPA Crowler$10.00
Hops are focused on flavor and aroma first; bitterness is present but restrained to let the intense tropical fruit flavor shine. Expect pineapple, papaya, and mango upfront with just enough bitterness to urge another drink.
Thunderbird$14.00
a house made ground chicken blend patty with egg and bread crumbs to hold it all together. Served on brioche with a Memphis style mustard slaw, swiss cheese, and a spicy cherry pepper mayo.
Kid Cheeseburger$7.00
See full menu

Location

4811 Bob Billings Pkwy Ste C

Lawrence KS

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sandbar Subs

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Empire Bar & Billiards

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

McLain's Market

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

HuHot Mongolian Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston