Lawrenceburg restaurants you'll love

Lawrenceburg restaurants
  • Lawrenceburg

Lawrenceburg's top cuisines

Mexican & Tex-mex
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Must-try Lawrenceburg restaurants

Puente Grande Mexican Restaurant image

TORTA

Puente Grande Mexican Restaurant

2022 N Locust Ave, Lawrenceburg

Avg 4.5 (327 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Dip$0.00
Pollo Con Queso$11.99
Iced Tea$2.99
More about Puente Grande Mexican Restaurant
Cocina Real image

 

Cocina Real - Lawrenceberg

1610 N Locust Ave, Lawrenceburg

Avg 4.5 (1503 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Kids Pollo Con Q$6.99
Rice$2.49
Pollo Con Queso$11.99
More about Cocina Real - Lawrenceberg
Restaurant banner

 

Chuckaboo Coffeehouse - 205 South Military Ave

205 South Military Ave, Lawrenceburg

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Chuckaboo Coffeehouse - 205 South Military Ave

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lawrenceburg

Shrimp Salad

Steak Tacos

Chalupas

Flautas

Fried Ice Cream

Grilled Chicken Salad

Enchiladas

Chicken Salad

