Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lawrenceburg restaurants you'll love

Go
Lawrenceburg restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Lawrenceburg

Must-try Lawrenceburg restaurants

Puente Grande Mexican Restaurant image

TORTA

Puente Grande Mexican Restaurant

2022 N Locust Ave, Lawrenceburg

Avg 4.5 (327 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fajitas$0.00
Served hot and sizzling on a cast iron skillet with sauteed onion, pepper, and tomato. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo.
Pollo Con Queso$11.99
Cheesy Rice$5.49
More about Puente Grande Mexican Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Co-Work Coffee - 717 N Military Ave

717 N Military Ave, Lawrenceburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Oatmeal Bowl$0.00
House-made Oatmeal blend topped with Banana, Strawberries, Almond Butter, Chia, and honey.
Now offering a large option! With double the oatmeal and toppings!
Almond Butter Toast$6.00
Sourdough topped with almond butter, honey, granola, & fresh fruit of your choice.
Earth Bowl$9.00
Bowl includes Acai Base - Blueberries - Kiwi - Granola - Coconut Flakes - Almond Butter - Bee Pollen - Chocolate.
More about Co-Work Coffee - 717 N Military Ave
Consumer pic

 

The Daydream Diner

2132 N Locust Ave, Lawrenceburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build Your Own Burger Meal$10.00
add your choice of toppings
Kate Sandwich$9.00
chicken cheesesteak with bacon, ranch, and swiss cheese
Classic Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.00
mayo, and pickles
More about The Daydream Diner
Cocina Real image

 

Cocina Real - Lawrenceberg

1610 N Locust Ave, Lawrenceburg

Avg 4.5 (1503 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Kids Pollo Con Q$6.99
Pollo Con Queso$11.99
Rice$2.49
More about Cocina Real - Lawrenceberg
Restaurant banner

 

Rick's BBQ - Lawrenceburg

1507 North Locust Avenue, Lawrenceburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
#6 Slaw Dogs$5.76
Two Deep Fried Hot Dog Dressed with our Sweet and Spicy Mustard Slaw
Brownie$3.14
Warmed Up Soft Baked Brownie
#12 Plate$14.16
Your choice of hand pulled meat, with two sides and a drink. Comes with a slice of toast and your choice of sauce.
More about Rick's BBQ - Lawrenceburg
Main pic

 

1819 The Restaurant - 45 Public Square

45 Public Square, Lawrenceburg

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about 1819 The Restaurant - 45 Public Square
Restaurant banner

 

Chuckaboo Coffeehouse - 205 South Military Ave

205 South Military Ave, Lawrenceburg

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Chuckaboo Coffeehouse - 205 South Military Ave
Restaurant banner

 

Rick's BBQ - Office -

2366 U.S. 43, Leoma

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Rick's BBQ - Office -

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lawrenceburg

Chicken Sandwiches

Mac And Cheese

Grilled Chicken

Nachos

Quesadillas

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Salad

Tortilla Soup

Map

More near Lawrenceburg to explore

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

Franklin

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Spring Hill

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Muscle Shoals

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Florence

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (544 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1229 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (817 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (562 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (758 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (210 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (878 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston