Lawrenceburg restaurants you'll love
Must-try Lawrenceburg restaurants
More about Puente Grande Mexican Restaurant
TORTA
Puente Grande Mexican Restaurant
2022 N Locust Ave, Lawrenceburg
|Popular items
|Fajitas
|$0.00
Served hot and sizzling on a cast iron skillet with sauteed onion, pepper, and tomato. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo.
|Pollo Con Queso
|$11.99
|Cheesy Rice
|$5.49
More about Co-Work Coffee - 717 N Military Ave
Co-Work Coffee - 717 N Military Ave
717 N Military Ave, Lawrenceburg
|Popular items
|Oatmeal Bowl
|$0.00
House-made Oatmeal blend topped with Banana, Strawberries, Almond Butter, Chia, and honey.
Now offering a large option! With double the oatmeal and toppings!
|Almond Butter Toast
|$6.00
Sourdough topped with almond butter, honey, granola, & fresh fruit of your choice.
|Earth Bowl
|$9.00
Bowl includes Acai Base - Blueberries - Kiwi - Granola - Coconut Flakes - Almond Butter - Bee Pollen - Chocolate.
More about The Daydream Diner
The Daydream Diner
2132 N Locust Ave, Lawrenceburg
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Burger Meal
|$10.00
add your choice of toppings
|Kate Sandwich
|$9.00
chicken cheesesteak with bacon, ranch, and swiss cheese
|Classic Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$7.00
mayo, and pickles
More about Cocina Real - Lawrenceberg
Cocina Real - Lawrenceberg
1610 N Locust Ave, Lawrenceburg
|Popular items
|Kids Pollo Con Q
|$6.99
|Pollo Con Queso
|$11.99
|Rice
|$2.49
More about Rick's BBQ - Lawrenceburg
Rick's BBQ - Lawrenceburg
1507 North Locust Avenue, Lawrenceburg
|Popular items
|#6 Slaw Dogs
|$5.76
Two Deep Fried Hot Dog Dressed with our Sweet and Spicy Mustard Slaw
|Brownie
|$3.14
Warmed Up Soft Baked Brownie
|#12 Plate
|$14.16
Your choice of hand pulled meat, with two sides and a drink. Comes with a slice of toast and your choice of sauce.
More about 1819 The Restaurant - 45 Public Square
1819 The Restaurant - 45 Public Square
45 Public Square, Lawrenceburg
More about Chuckaboo Coffeehouse - 205 South Military Ave
Chuckaboo Coffeehouse - 205 South Military Ave
205 South Military Ave, Lawrenceburg
More about Rick's BBQ - Office -
Rick's BBQ - Office -
2366 U.S. 43, Leoma