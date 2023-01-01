Fajitas in Lawrenceburg
Lawrenceburg restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Puente Grande Mexican Restaurant
TORTA
Puente Grande Mexican Restaurant
2022 N Locust Ave, Lawrenceburg
|Lunch Taco Salad Fajita
|$8.99
|Fajitas Haw
|$0.00
sauteed with onions, peppers, and pineapple. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, and tomato.
|Fajitas
|$0.00
Served hot and sizzling on a cast iron skillet with sauteed onion, pepper, and tomato. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo.