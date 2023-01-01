Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Steak tacos in
Lawrenceburg
/
Lawrenceburg
/
Steak Tacos
Lawrenceburg restaurants that serve steak tacos
TORTA
Puente Grande Mexican Restaurant
2022 N Locust Ave, Lawrenceburg
Avg 4.5
(327 reviews)
Steak Taco
$2.75
More about Puente Grande Mexican Restaurant
Cocina Real - Lawrenceberg
1610 N Locust Ave, Lawrenceburg
Avg 4.5
(1503 reviews)
Steak Taco
$2.75
More about Cocina Real - Lawrenceberg
