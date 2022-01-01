Go
Main picView gallery

Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp - Olympia Fields

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

3248 Vollmer Road

Olympia Fields, IL 60461

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Menu

See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

3248 Vollmer Road, Olympia Fields IL 60461

Directions

Gallery

Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Mushrooms image
Lightly Breaded Shrimp Special image
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Lightly Breaded Shrimp -Full image
Item pic
Large Shrimp Special image
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Large Shrimp -Full image
Item pic
c2187591-5bc6-4871-bbaf-d91e2323453d image
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Hot Sauce ($) image
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
French Fries image
Coleslaw -Small image
Item pic
Fish Chips -Full image
Corn Fritters image
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Shawn Michelle's Homemade Ice Cream - Olympia Fields
orange starNo Reviews
3252 Vollmer Road Olympia Fields, IL 60461
View restaurantnext
Captain Hooks Fish & Chicken- Flossmoor
orange star4.1 • 1,035
3760 Vollmer Rd Flossmoor, IL 60422
View restaurantnext
Wiley's Grill
orange starNo Reviews
800 S Kedzie Ave Flossmoor, IL 60422
View restaurantnext
Stacks Breakfast, Brunch & Lunch - Chicago Heights
orange starNo Reviews
222 Dixie Highway Chicago Heights, IL 60411
View restaurantnext
Hidden Manna Cafe - Matteson
orange star4.3 • 1,894
3613 216th Matteson, IL 60443
View restaurantnext
Grady's Snack N Dine
orange star4.3 • 2,100
18147 Harwood Ave Homewood, IL 60430
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Olympia Fields

Homewood

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Chicago Heights

Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)

Country Club Hills

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Glenwood

No reviews yet

Frankfort

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Tinley Park

Avg 4.9 (18 restaurants)

Mokena

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Dyer

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Munster

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp - Olympia Fields

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston