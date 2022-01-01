- Home
Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp - Olympia Fields
Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
3248 Vollmer Road
Olympia Fields, IL 60461
Menu
Popular Items
A full pound of our famous large shrimp at a discount! Includes choice of 2 sauces.
A ½ pound of Large Shrimp, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 1 sauce.
Large wild caught Gulf shrimp, brined and breaded using a family recipe. Full = 1 full pound, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 2 sauces.
Just like our famous large shrimp but with a little less breading. You can't go wrong! Full = 1 full pound, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 2 sauces.
Fresh catfish prepared daily and fried to perfection! Served by weight before cooking, half pound or full pound. Half orders include 1 sauce, full orders include 2 sauces.
A ½ pound of Fish Chips, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 1 sauce.
Fried okra, about 1/4 pound per order.
Generous portion of straight cut, seasoned fries.
Monday Special
A full pound of Catfish Strips at a discount. Includes choice of 2 sauces.
Tuesday Special
A full pound of our famous large shrimp at a discount! Includes choice of 2 sauces.
Wednesday Special
A full pound of lightly breaded shrimp at a discount.
Thursday Special
A full order of coconut shrimp at a discount.
Shrimp
A ½ pound of Large Shrimp, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 1 sauce.
A ½ pound of Lightly Breaded Shrimp, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 1 sauce.
A ½ pound of Popcorn Shrimp, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 1 sauce.
Large wild caught Gulf shrimp, brined and breaded using a family recipe. Full = 1 full pound, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 2 sauces.
Wild caught Gulf shrimp prepared with a tropical brine and shredded coconut breading. Big, crunchy and delicious. Full orders include 10 shrimp and choice of 2 sauces.
Half orders include 5 shrimp and choice of 1 sauce.
Bite-sized (but still big!) portions of our wild caught Gulf shrimp, brined and breaded. Full = 1 full pound, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 2 sauces.
Just like our famous large shrimp but with a little less breading. You can't go wrong! Full = 1 full pound, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 2 sauces.
Fish
Fresh catfish prepared daily and fried to perfection! Served by weight before cooking, half pound or full pound. Half orders include 1 sauce, full orders include 2 sauces.
Bone-In, headless, whole fried catfish, prepared fresh daily and cooked to perfection. About 8 oz. includes 1 sauce.
A ½ pound of Ocean Perch, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 1 sauce.
Skin on, breaded fillets prepared fresh daily. Full = 1 full pound, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 2 sauces.
A ½ pound of Fish Chips, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 1 sauce.
Half orders include 6 pieces and 1 sauce.
A Lawrence’s staple! Boneless, skinless wild caught Alaskan Pollock fillets freshly breaded in-house daily. Full = 1 full pound, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 2 sauces.
Natural, domestic cod fillet nuggets in a sweet and crunchy breading. Soft and flaky middle. Full orders include 12 pieces and 2 sauces.
Seafood
Farm raised frog legs, a signature dish! Served by weight before cooking. Full orders include about 10 and choice of 2 sauces.
Gourmet breaded medium-sized oysters. Full orders include about 12 and 2 sauces.
Half orders include about 5 and 1 sauce.
Half orders include about 12 and 1 sauce.
Lightly seasoned, breaded domestic sea scallops. Full orders include about 24 and 2 sauces.
Hand shucked, domestic breaded clam strips. The “french fries” of the sea ;) Half orders include 1 sauce, full orders include 2 sauces.
Light, crisp squid rings with a flavorful batter. No tentacles. Served with lemon and choice of sauce.
Half orders include 9 and 1 sauce.
Half orders include about 6 and 1 sauce.
Part real crab, part imitation, but all delicious! Full orders include 18 and 2 sauces.
Chicken
Half = ½ pound, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 1 sauce.
Good sized wings with a zesty flavor. Half is 6 wings and 1 sauce, Full is 12 wings and 2 sauces.
Half orders includes 6 wings and 1 sauce.
Meaty, flavorful chicken strips. Full = 1 full pound, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 2 sauces.
Sides
Fried okra, about 1/4 pound per order.
Breaded mushrooms, 8 pieces.
Generous portion of straight cut, seasoned fries.
Big, crunchy, battered onion rings, about 5 per order.
Sweet, savory and satisfying, about 9 per order.
Slaws
Sauce
Light heat, touch of sweet and full flavor. Our original recipe!
GUEST ARRIVED
Kids Meals
Includes fries, juice box and choice of sauce.
Includes fries, juice box and choice of sauce.
New
Get a discount when you pick any 3 different sides - Fries, Corn Fritters, Okra, Mushrooms or Onion Rings.
Drinks
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location
3248 Vollmer Road, Olympia Fields IL 60461
