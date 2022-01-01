Lawrenceville American restaurants you'll love

Go
Lawrenceville restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Lawrenceville

LOCAL REPUBLIC image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

LOCAL REPUBLIC

139 N Perry St, Lawrenceville

Avg 4.2 (1359 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mr. Jones$11.50
Pimento Cheese, Pickled Jalapenos, Bacon + Lettuce, Tomato, and Red Onion. Served on a whole wheat bun.
LR Pastrami Reuben$13.00
Smoked Pastrami, House Pickled Cabbage, Russian Dressing, Swiss Cheese + Marble Rye
Empanadas$10.00
Butternut Squash, Tomato, Onion, Garlic, Cheddar, Lime Cilantro + Pastry
More about LOCAL REPUBLIC
Wing Ranch image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wing Ranch

1154 Lawrenceville Hwy, Lawrenceville

Avg 4.2 (636 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
5&5 Split$14.50
6 Wings w/ Celery$7.95
Sm French Fries$1.89
More about Wing Ranch
The 5 Spot Cafe image

 

The 5 Spot Cafe

555 Progress Center Avenue, Lawrenceville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger$12.00
Steak Salad$13.00
Cinnamon Pecan French Toast$12.00
More about The 5 Spot Cafe

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lawrenceville

Garlic Knots

Cheeseburgers

French Fries

Tacos

Pancakes

Fajitas

French Toast

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Lawrenceville to explore

Duluth

Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Buford

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Stone Mountain

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Suwanee

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Lilburn

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Snellville

No reviews yet

Loganville

No reviews yet

Dacula

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Macon

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston