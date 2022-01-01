Lawrenceville cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Lawrenceville
More about Grandma's NY Pizza
Grandma's NY Pizza
911 Duluth Hwy E3, Lawrenceville
|Popular items
|Medium 14" Neopolitan Pizza
|$13.99
(Round, 8 Slices) Cheese & Tomato Sauce
|Small 12" Neopolitan Pizza
|$10.99
(Round, 8 Slices) Cheese & Tomato Sauce
|Large 16" Meat Lovers Pizza
|$24.99
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, & Ham
More about The 5 Spot Cafe
The 5 Spot Cafe
555 Progress Center Avenue, Lawrenceville
|Popular items
|Iced Tea
|$2.75
|Meat & Eggs
|$10.00
|Meatloaf & Mash
|$13.00