Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lawrenceville cafés you'll love

Go
Lawrenceville restaurants
Toast

Must-try cafés in Lawrenceville

Consumer pic

 

Grandma's NY Pizza

911 Duluth Hwy E3, Lawrenceville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Medium 14" Neopolitan Pizza$13.99
(Round, 8 Slices) Cheese & Tomato Sauce
Small 12" Neopolitan Pizza$10.99
(Round, 8 Slices) Cheese & Tomato Sauce
Large 16" Meat Lovers Pizza$24.99
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, & Ham
More about Grandma's NY Pizza
The 5 Spot Cafe image

 

The 5 Spot Cafe

555 Progress Center Avenue, Lawrenceville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Iced Tea$2.75
Meat & Eggs$10.00
Meatloaf & Mash$13.00
More about The 5 Spot Cafe
Trigos Colombian Restaurant image

 

Trigos Colombian Restaurant

860 Duluth Hwy Suite 190,, Lawrenceville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Trigos Colombian Restaurant

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lawrenceville

Chicken Tenders

Grilled Chicken

Tacos

Salmon

Chicken Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Quesadillas

French Fries

Map

More near Lawrenceville to explore

Duluth

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Buford

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Suwanee

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Lilburn

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Stone Mountain

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Snellville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Loganville

No reviews yet

Dacula

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Macon

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (264 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (625 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston