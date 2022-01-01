Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lawrenceville Chicken restaurants you'll love

Lawrenceville restaurants
Must-try Chicken restaurants in Lawrenceville

Ribbys Wings & Ribs image

 

Ribbys Wings & Ribs

1956 Duluth Hwy A-104, Lawrenceville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
10pc Crispy Wings Combination Meal$14.99
10pc Wings 1 Flavor, Fries, 1 Dip, Drink
Ribs & Crispy Wings Combination Meal$13.99
2pc Ribs 1 Flavor, 5pc Wings 1 Flavors, Fries, 1 Dip, Drink
3pc Ribs Combination Meal$12.99
3pc Ribs 1 Flavor, Fries, 1 Dip, and 1 Drink
More about Ribbys Wings & Ribs
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wing Ranch

1154 Lawrenceville Hwy, Lawrenceville

Avg 4.2 (636 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
20 wings- 2 flavors split 10 & 10$26.75
Small Tender Basket$9.25
10 Wings$13.50
More about Wing Ranch
Restaurant banner

 

Tribos Peri Peri

3645 Club Dr, Lawrenceville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Beef Burger
1/4 pound beef with cheese, lettuce, onions, tomato and Perimayo.
Original Platter - Whole Chicken + 2 Large Sides
Whole chicken and 2 large sides.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken with onions, lettuce, pickles and tomato on a toasted bun and grilled with your choice of Peri sauce.
More about Tribos Peri Peri

