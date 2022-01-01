Lawrenceville pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Lawrenceville
More about Cosmo's Pizza + Social
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Cosmo's Pizza + Social
144 E Crogan Street, Lawrenceville
|Popular items
|WINGS
|$13.00
|SM GARLIC KNOTS
|$4.00
|14in 1/2 & 1/2
|$13.00
More about Fini's Pizzeria
PIZZA
Fini's Pizzeria
1032 Old Peachtree Road Northwest, Lawrenceville
|Popular items
|Homemade Cheesecake
Our famous homemade cheesecake! A secret Fini family recipe, this creamy version of your favorite dessert is unlike any other cheesecake you've ever had! Flavors change daily, as well as seasonally.
|Caesar Salad
|$6.95
Romaine lettuce tossed with our delicious creamy Caesar dressing and topped with homemade garlic croutons and shredded parmesan cheese.
|Garlic Knots
|$4.95
Six delicious homemade bread knots brushed with garlic oil and sprinkled with parmesan. Served with marinara sauce.
More about Grandma's NY Pizza
Grandma's NY Pizza
911 Duluth Hwy E3, Lawrenceville
|Popular items
|Medium 14" Neopolitan Pizza
|$13.49
(Round, 8 Slices) Cheese & Tomato Sauce
|Large 16" Neopolitan Pizza
|$15.49
(Round, 8 Slices) Cheese & Tomato Sauce
|Small 12" Neopolitan Pizza
|$9.99
(Round, 8 Slices) Cheese & Tomato Sauce