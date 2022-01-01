Lawrenceville pizza restaurants you'll love

Go
Lawrenceville restaurants
Toast

Must-try pizza restaurants in Lawrenceville

Cosmo's Pizza + Social image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Cosmo's Pizza + Social

144 E Crogan Street, Lawrenceville

Avg 4.3 (2131 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
WINGS$13.00
SM GARLIC KNOTS$4.00
14in 1/2 & 1/2$13.00
More about Cosmo's Pizza + Social
Fini's Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Fini's Pizzeria

1032 Old Peachtree Road Northwest, Lawrenceville

Avg 4.3 (566 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Homemade Cheesecake
Our famous homemade cheesecake! A secret Fini family recipe, this creamy version of your favorite dessert is unlike any other cheesecake you've ever had! Flavors change daily, as well as seasonally.
Caesar Salad$6.95
Romaine lettuce tossed with our delicious creamy Caesar dressing and topped with homemade garlic croutons and shredded parmesan cheese.
Garlic Knots$4.95
Six delicious homemade bread knots brushed with garlic oil and sprinkled with parmesan. Served with marinara sauce.
More about Fini's Pizzeria
Restaurant banner

 

Grandma's NY Pizza

911 Duluth Hwy E3, Lawrenceville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Medium 14" Neopolitan Pizza$13.49
(Round, 8 Slices) Cheese & Tomato Sauce
Large 16" Neopolitan Pizza$15.49
(Round, 8 Slices) Cheese & Tomato Sauce
Small 12" Neopolitan Pizza$9.99
(Round, 8 Slices) Cheese & Tomato Sauce
More about Grandma's NY Pizza

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lawrenceville

Garlic Knots

Cheeseburgers

French Fries

Tacos

Pancakes

Fajitas

French Toast

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Lawrenceville to explore

Duluth

Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Buford

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Stone Mountain

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Suwanee

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Lilburn

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Snellville

No reviews yet

Loganville

No reviews yet

Dacula

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Macon

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston