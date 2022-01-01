Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Lawrenceville

Go
Lawrenceville restaurants
Toast

Lawrenceville restaurants that serve burritos

Consumer pic

 

Lolita's Bar & Grill In Lawrenceville

472 Buford Drive, LAWRENCEVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Burrito Deluxe$9.00
Burrito with choice of beef, chicken or steak topped with cheese dip, lettuce and salad
More about Lolita's Bar & Grill In Lawrenceville
Burrito de Asada image

GRILL

La Cazuela Mexican Restaurant

179 W CROGAN ST, LAWRENCEVILLE

Avg 4.3 (3131 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Burrito Supremo$10.00
Burrito de Asada$11.00
More about La Cazuela Mexican Restaurant
Oaxaca image

 

Oaxaca

1766 Old Norcross rd Lawrenceville ga 30044, Lawrenceville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Burrito Mexicano$8.99
Bowl or Wrap Burrito$9.99
Burrito Ranchero$12.99
More about Oaxaca
The 5 Spot Cafe image

 

The 5 Spot Cafe

555 Progress Center Avenue, Lawrenceville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
More about The 5 Spot Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Lawrenceville

Fried Zucchini

Coleslaw

Pancakes

Shrimp Fajitas

Fried Pickles

Shrimp Tacos

Barbacoas

French Toast

Map

More near Lawrenceville to explore

Duluth

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Buford

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Suwanee

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Lilburn

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Stone Mountain

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Loganville

No reviews yet

Snellville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Dacula

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Macon

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (266 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (266 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston