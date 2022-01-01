Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Lawrenceville

Lawrenceville restaurants
Lawrenceville restaurants that serve cheesecake

Grandma's NY Pizza

911 Duluth Hwy E3, Lawrenceville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
NY Cheesecake$6.99
More about Grandma's NY Pizza
Homemade Cheesecake image

PIZZA

Fini's Pizzeria

1032 Old Peachtree Road Northwest, Lawrenceville

Avg 4.3 (566 reviews)
Takeout
Homemade Cheesecake
Our famous homemade cheesecake! A secret Fini family recipe, this creamy version of your favorite dessert is unlike any other cheesecake you've ever had! Flavors change daily, as well as seasonally.
WHOLE Cheesecake: Assorted Flavors$60.00
*2-Day Advance Notice Required* (Pre-Orders Only)...8 large slices; serves 8-16 people...
Choose any assortment of 2-8 different flavors of cheesecake! If you choose less than 8 flavors, please specify the desired quantity of slices of each flavor that you chose (total must be 8 slices).
WHOLE Cheesecake: Choose 1 Flavor$55.00
*2-Day Advance Notice Required* (Pre-Orders Only)...8 larges slices; serves 8-16 people.
More about Fini's Pizzeria
The 5 Spot Cafe image

 

The 5 Spot Cafe

555 Progress Center Avenue, Lawrenceville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vanilla Bean Cheesecake$6.75
Banana Fosters Cheesecake$6.75
Raspberry Fried Cheesecake$6.75
More about The 5 Spot Cafe
Item pic

 

TERIYAKI BOX

1766 Old Norcross Rd,Ste O, Lawrenceville

No reviews yet
Takeout
New York Cheesecake$3.75
Strawberry Cheesecake$4.00
Matcha Cheesecake slice$4.00
More about TERIYAKI BOX

