Cheesecake in Lawrenceville

Fini's Pizzeria
1032 Old Peachtree Road Northwest, Lawrenceville
|Homemade Cheesecake
Our famous homemade cheesecake! A secret Fini family recipe, this creamy version of your favorite dessert is unlike any other cheesecake you've ever had! Flavors change daily, as well as seasonally.
|WHOLE Cheesecake: Assorted Flavors
|$60.00
*2-Day Advance Notice Required* (Pre-Orders Only)...8 large slices; serves 8-16 people...
Choose any assortment of 2-8 different flavors of cheesecake! If you choose less than 8 flavors, please specify the desired quantity of slices of each flavor that you chose (total must be 8 slices).
|WHOLE Cheesecake: Choose 1 Flavor
|$55.00
*2-Day Advance Notice Required* (Pre-Orders Only)...8 larges slices; serves 8-16 people.
The 5 Spot Cafe
555 Progress Center Avenue, Lawrenceville
|Vanilla Bean Cheesecake
|$6.75
|Banana Fosters Cheesecake
|$6.75
|Raspberry Fried Cheesecake
|$6.75