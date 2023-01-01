Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken burritos in Lawrenceville

Go
Lawrenceville restaurants
Toast

Lawrenceville restaurants that serve chicken burritos

Main pic

 

SON OF A BISCUITS

725 Grayson Hwy, LAWRENCEVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Burrito Chicken egg & Cheese Tot$6.99
More about SON OF A BISCUITS
Item pic

 

Beto's Tacos - Sugarloaf Pkwy. - 4825 Sugarloaf Pkwy

4825 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gym Chicken Burrito$9.80
Hearty Grain tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, grilled vegetables, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, and avocado cream salsa.
More about Beto's Tacos - Sugarloaf Pkwy. - 4825 Sugarloaf Pkwy

Browse other tasty dishes in Lawrenceville

Penne

Cobbler

Eel

Pies

Mac And Cheese

Fritters

Stromboli

Baked Ziti

Map

More near Lawrenceville to explore

Duluth

Avg 4.6 (46 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Buford

Avg 4.1 (27 restaurants)

Suwanee

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Lilburn

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Stone Mountain

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Loganville

No reviews yet

Snellville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Dacula

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (790 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Macon

Avg 4.9 (19 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (371 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (319 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (172 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (868 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (347 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (259 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston